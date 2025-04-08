SYMPHONY X Announces Summer/Fall 2025 North American Tour With SONATA ARCTICA; BLABBERMOUTH.NET Presale

Progressive metal veterans SYMPHONY X have announced a summer/fall North American tour with Finnish metallers SONATA ARCTICA.

A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Wednesday, April 9 at 12:00 p.m. (noon) ET and end on Thursday, April 10 at 10:00 p.m. local time. When prompted, type in the presale code "BBMSX2025" to access tickets before the general public. Check back here on Wednesday for ticketing links to individual shows. General on-sale will be Friday, April 11 at 10 a.m. local time.

Tour dates:

Sep. 04 - Stroudsburg, PA @ Sherman Theater

Sep. 08 - Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

Sep. 10 - Mesa, AZ @ The Nile

Sep. 11 - San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick

Sep. 12 - Pomona, CA @ The Glass House

Sep. 13 - Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre

Sep. 14 - San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

Sep. 16 - Portland, OR @ Dante's

Sep. 17 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune

Sep. 18 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

Sep. 20 - Calgary, AB @ The Palace Theatre

Sep. 21 - Edmonton, AB @ Starlite Room

Sep. 23 - Winnipeg, MB @ Park Theatre

Sep. 24 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

Sep. 25 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave II

Sep. 26 - Joliet, IL @ The Forge

Sep. 27 - Cleveland, OH @ Globe Iron

Sep. 29 - Red Bank, NJ @ The Vogel

During this year's 70000 Tons Of Metal cruise, SYMPHONY X bassist Mike LePond spoke to Metal Anthology about the progress of the songwriting sessions for the band's long-awaited follow-up to 2015's "Underworld" album. He said: "[We've been working on new material for] many years. A bunch of years. We are working on a new album, and it's gonna have all the cool stuff you guys like. It's gonna have the big symphonic stuff, it's gonna have the heavy riffs, it's gonna have the classical [elements as well]. It's gonna have all that stuff in there."

He continued: "When we write, it just takes time, because [SYMPHONY X guitarist and main songwriter] Michael Romeo, his rule [is] there's no filler songs, no songs that are, like, 'Ah, it's not bad.' And it goes in the garbage. They've all gotta be where at least we think they're all great. They all have to be that.

"The fans are, like, 'Hey, it's been so long.' But we promise you it's coming," Mike added. "It's gonna be good."

Asked if there will be a longer song on the upcoming SYMPHONY X album, considering "Underworld" contained mostly "shorter, more straightforward" tracks, Mike said: "We're still thinking where we wanna go with that. There's gonna be something crazy epic on it. We just don't know how we're gonna present it yet. But with all the newer technology for the symphonic stuff, it's gonna be monstrous."

LePond added: "So, yeah, we're excited to finally do it again. When it's time to record the bass, I'll been sweating for days, but once it's done… I have this routine. Once I finish all my bass tracks and I'm just so tired and wiped out, I go to McDonald's [fast food restaurant chain]. That's the only time I go, and it's, like, 'Ah.' My comfort."

Regarding a possible release date for the new SYMPHONY X album, Mike said: "I'm gonna take a guess. I'm gonna think that by the end of the year, we'll be finished writing it. It's just a guess. And then in 2026, probably get it recorded and out."

As for SYMPHONY X's touring plans in support of the new CD, Mike said: "We're gonna tour everywhere we can and just get back out there and really try to say, 'Hey, SYMPHONY X is back.'"

Last October, Romeo told the "Coffee With Ola" podcast about the upcoming SYMPHONY X LP: "With us, it's not like, 'Oh, yeah, we're just gonna write one — how do you say? — single, and then just have a bunch of filler. It's, like, everything's gotta be as good as it can be. So, yeah, it gets harder and it takes longer. Then you throw in COVID and a bunch of other things, and then it's just, like, 'Oh, shit.' Now it's, like, I don't know — eight years or something. I lost track.

"What's different now than in the past is that we could take a bunch of time off. There would be some royalties from CDs back in the day coming in and kind of float on the downtime and really get the record done and then come back out [with a] new record, tour. So now it's, like, well, that money's gone. So we have to tour a little bit, keep things going, work on the record, go back out. So it's been like that for a while. And for me — I do most of the writing, so for me it's hard because you're sitting in the studio for whatever month, 'I got this idea,' and you're trying to put these things together, and it's, like, 'Oh, we've gotta go on tour now.' All right, cool. We do our thing. And then you come back, and it's, like, 'What the fuck was I working on again? Was this riff here?' And so you're trying to arrange all this stuff. And then you're, like, 'Oh, I've got all these new ideas.' So then you keep adding. And then after a long period of time, it's, like, 'Oh my god, there's so much stuff I can't even manage it now.' Plenty of material — like three hours of stuff — but now it's actually making sense."

Elaborating on when SYMPHONY X might be done composing the material for the next album, Michael said: "It's gonna take some time to organize everything. It's not like there's nothing there. It's [not], like, 'Oh, man, we have to start from scratch.' There's quite a bit. It's actually overwhelming. I never remember being this overwhelmed by the amount of stuff, 'cause over the last year and a half or whatever, every time there was a break, it's, like, 'Okay, I'll write something.' I didn't stop and [go], like, 'Well, let me finish this.' It was, like, boom, 'I got all these ideas,' and I just kept going. So now it's, like, all right, no more writing. Now more arranging."

SYMPHONY X completed an extensive tour behind "Underworld" in 2016, including a U.S. run of shows with OVERKILL and a pair of headlining performances in Australia.

In July 2017, SYMPHONY X singer Russell Allen and his ADRENALINE MOB bandmates were involved in a crash that killed the latter group's bassist, David Zablidowsky.

In 2019, Allen — who has toured with TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA since 2013 — was injured during the rehearsals for TSO's annual winter trek and was unable to make the tour.

Romeo released his latest solo album, "War Of The Worlds Pt. 2", in March 2022 via InsideOut Music. The record featured guest vocals by Dino Jelusick (WHITESNAKE, TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA).