TARJA TURUNEN Explains Why Now Was Right Time For Her To Make 'Heavier' Album With 'Frisson Noir'

In a new interview with Andrew Slaidins of The Rockpit 's "50 Shades Of Slaids", former NIGHTWISH singer Tarja Turunen spoke about her upcoming metal album, "Frisson Noir", which will arrive on June 12 via earMUSIC. The LP was previously described in a press release as "the heaviest record of her career and a powerful statement of identity, strength and belonging".

Regarding why now was the right time for her to make a heavier album compared to the more orchestral and symphonic nature of some of her previous efforts, Tarja said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "For some time already I've been looking for a really heavy sound for my albums. I've been producing my records since even my second album on my own and together with my husband, and we are working, we are a team. We've been working together for a long, long time. And the thing is that my knowledge when it comes to music, my first love in music was in classical music. I started studying it when I was six years old. I went for classical singing later on, and that was my first love in music and the knowledge that I have of studying so super many years about classical music. So the orchestral, symphonic part in my compositions or in music of mine today is where is my biggest knowledge. But when it comes to heavy metal, the sound of a band, I reach that heaviness in my live shows. My band always sounds super heavy on the live shows, and I love it. I always, always loved it. That power, it's supporting my big voice. But I haven't been able to kind of reach it for my album productions, and this is the thing that I was really kind of missing. And so intentionally, I really wanted to work with a person, the mixing engineer, Neal Avron, for this record that could make a change in that and help me out. And we had really beautiful conversations with him, and really it was such a pleasure to work with Neal on this album, because, yes, it really now sounds heavy. And it's a result for me that I'm really happy with."

"Frisson Noir" reflects Tarja's ongoing dialogue between cinematic orchestration, classical heritage, and the power and intensity of contemporary metal. The album moves between intimate piano passages, dramatic orchestral textures, and powerful, guitar-driven moments.

At the center of the soundscape is Tarja's distinctive voice, moving effortlessly between fragile emotional expression and operatic power. Around it, orchestral arrangements, choirs, and layered instrumentation create a cinematic world that constantly shifts between darkness and light, exploring deeply human themes such as fear, beauty, nostalgia, resilience, defiance, transformation, identity, disappearance, independence, trust, and perseverance.

Across 10 tracks, Tarja delivers intensity, emotion, and strength, joined by special guest Dani Filth (CRADLE OF FILTH),APOCALYPTICA, Marko Hietala (ex-NIGHTWISH) and Chad Smith (RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS). Mixed by Grammy-winning producer Neal Avron (LINKIN PARK, SKILLET, DISTURBED),the album blends a modern, hard-hitting sound with the dramatic and emotional elements that define Tarja's unmistakable metal identity.

"Frisson Noir" will be available in retail as CD digipak, black 2LP gatefold and limited purple 2LP gatefold. The first pressing of all formats is finished with high-quality copper foil and logo embossing. Further exclusive formats as signed editions and a strictly limited collectors box set (including black 2LP gatefold (180g) with 24-page vinyl size booklet of illustrations, photographs, and lyrics, CD Digipak with 28-page booklet, box set exclusive 7" vinyl single with "I Don't Care (Tarja Solo Version)" and "I Don't Care (Dani Mix)", four box set exclusive animal print postcards, box set exclusive DIN A2 "Frisson Noir" poster and a fine art print signed by Tarja will be available in the official album store.

"Frisson Noir" track listing:

01. Frisson Noir

02. The Eternal Return

03. Leap Of Faith (feat. Marko Hietala)

04. At Sea (feat. Mervi Myllyoja + Niklas Pokki)

05. Blaze Forever

06. The Trace Outlives (feat. Sayo Komada)

07. Tango (feat. APOCALYPTICA)

08. Anemoia (feat. Julián Bedmar + Valter Freitas)

09. I Don't Care (feat. Dani Filth)

10. Against The Odds (feat. Chad Smith)

Since launching her solo career, Tarja has consistently charted internationally and built one of the most loyal fanbases in the genre, willing to follow Tarja in every new adventure. Across more than two decades, Tarja has released a highly successful catalogue, reaching the Top 10 of multiple European album charts and establishing herself as an artist of rare consistency and presence. Her live performances have become a defining element of her career: touring worldwide and appearing as a celebrated guest at major metal festivals, Tarja creates a powerful and emotional connection with audiences, turning every show into a memorable experience.

Following the release, Tarja will embark on the international "Frisson" live tour 2026, launching September 30, 2026 in Berlin.

Turunen, who boasts a three-and-a-half octave vocal range, has released five rock/metal solo records since 2007 — including her latest, 2019's "In The Raw".

Turunen was fired from NIGHTWISH at the end of the band's 2005 tour by being presented with an open letter which was published on the NIGHTWISH web site at the same time.