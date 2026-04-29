TARJA TURUNEN: 'It's Hard' For Me To Listen To Early NIGHTWISH Albums 'Because I Do Not Like How I Sound On Those Records'

In a new interview with Metal Addiction webzine, former NIGHTWISH singer Tarja Turunen was asked if there is a NIGHTWISH song that she would personally love to perform again, even if it's unlikely. She responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Oh, wow. There is quite a lot of things that I have actually forgotten. If I would take now an album, 'Oceanborn', or even the first one that is turning 30 years [old in 2027], 'Angels Fall First', I don't remember those songs any longer. Seriously — it's a long time [ago that those albums were recorded], and for me it's even hard to listen to those albums because I barely can hear my voice. I really do not like how I sound on those records, because it was the beginning for me, and I didn't know how to use my voice still. My focus was in operatic singing, and it was very difficult to get away from it."

She continued: "But which would be my favorite NIGHTWISH song to sing? Maybe a song like 'Swanheart', a ballad from 'Oceanborn'. I did it a few times with the symphonic orchestra in the past, but it was a long time ago. And [it's a] challenging song vocally. I don't know how I pulled it out at that time when I did it. I remember struggling a lot. I remember really having really a struggle in the studio while that album was recorded. But now it should be more fun. [Laughs]"

Tarja will release a new metal album, "Frisson Noir", on June 12 via earMUSIC. The LP, which was mixed by Grammy-winning producer Neal Avron (LINKIN PARK, SKILLET, DISTURBED),is described in a press release as "the heaviest record of her career and a powerful statement of identity, strength and belonging". Guests on the 10-song album include Dani Filth (CRADLE OF FILTH),APOCALYPTICA, Marko Hietala (ex-NIGHTWISH) and Chad Smith (RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS).

Turunen, who boasts a three-and-a-half octave vocal range, has released five rock/metal solo records since 2007 — including her latest, 2019's "In The Raw".

Turunen was fired from NIGHTWISH at the end of the band's 2005 tour by being presented with an open letter which was published on the NIGHTWISH web site at the same time.

Regarding the marrying of metal and classical music, Tarja told Kerrang! magazine: "Both styles have so much in common. I feel music is just emotion. It can connect people from whatever background. It's a very personal experience, we all have things we like and don’t like, but ultimately music is just emotion. Metal and classical music are both very emotional genres."