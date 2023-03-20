TED NUGENT Urges TRUMP Supporters To 'Remain Peaceful' If Former President Is Arrested

During a latest edition of "The Nightly Nuge", a news-style clip in which Ted Nugent offers his take on the news of our world every night, the legendary rocker was asked to weigh in on the prospect of former U.S. president Donald Trump being arrested on Tuesday (March 21) as New York prosecutors consider charges over a hush money payment to a porn star. The 74-year musician, an avid Trump supporter, said: "Put on your truck light. Put on your porch light. Carry a lantern. We need to stand strong. And if they wanna arrest President Trump, we need to not protest; we need to not put on rallies… Because Antifa, Black Lives Matter and these imported Chinese nationals and Somali nationals who are coming across our open border, as orchestrated by Biden Satan gang, they are ready to do battle. "

Nugent went on to call for nonviolent forms of protest in anticipation of a Trump arrest in Manhattan this week, suggesting that they make their voices heard in other ways instead of demonstrating on the streets.

"Do not go into battle — yet," Ted said. "Remain peaceful and shine a positive, loving, patriotic light on the darkness, as perpetrated by this Satan Manhattan D.A., and let them show their cards, because if it all goes down as it's already headed for, the trajectory is that… we will win this election with this great President Trump in a landslide. Because Satan has made his move; now Michael The Arcangel can make ours."

Perhaps referencing the fact that Trump on Saturday called on his supporters to protest in response to a potential arrest, echoing the calls Trump made for protests in Washington, D.C., in response to his 2020 election loss, Nugent said: "America, I have thought non-stop diligently. God has sent me for times like this. He has sent you for times like this. Put on the armor of the Lord. Remain peaceful. Remain strong. Remain spiritual. Pray like you've never prayed before, and in a loving, supportive, civil manner, convince anybody in your life — family, friends, co-workers, people at church or school… Some churches are actually coming out for the Satanism of child molestation and drag queens, under auspices of church. So we are surrounded by pure evil.

"You know what? I'm loading up my truck right now. Improvise, adapt and overcome," Ted continued. "Pray, remain forceful for Constitution, Bill Of Rights, truth, logic and common sense to your elected employees, and let the other side show their terrorism. Let the other side show their hate and their dishonesty. We should remain peaceful and support Donald Trump like never before. He is the answer.

"Donald Trump was sent for times like this, as Putin and Xi are meeting and galvanizing the evil empires against what was once the shining city on the hill. Let's remain positive and bring light to their darkness.

"There are so many examples we can give how the left has not prosecuted thousands of Democrats that have done far worse on film, recorded, evidence drenched, than anything Donald Trump has ever done, and no one goes after the Democrats," Nugent claimed. "Hunter Biden. Are you kidding me? Hillary Clinton. Barack Obama. Eric Holder running guns, illegal guns to the Mexican drug cartels. I could go on and on and on.

"So, remain positive."

Adult film actress Stormy Daniels claims that she had an affair with Trump, which he has denied. Last week, Trump's former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, testified to the grand jury that Cohen paid Daniels $130,000, for which Trump's business, the Trump Organization, later reimbursed him. An indictment from the Manhattan District Attorney's office would focus on the attempt to cover up the payment by falsifying records.

Last December, Nugent received the "Great American Defender Of Freedom" award from Trump at American Freedom Tour's Winter Gala at Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida.

Nugent previously spoke about his admiration for America's 45th president in an October 2020 interview with InfoWars' "The Alex Jones Show", hosted by noted conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. At the time, he said: "I genuflect at the altar of this great man. He is just pulling off miracle after miracle. He's really touching the heart and soul and representing the heart and soul of the best American families out there. Just praise God for that. This is one of those divine intervention moments, like the founding fathers. Believe me when I tell you that.

"I've been so honored and humbled to spend time with the great man," Ted continued. "There's something very spiritual about this crazy guy. I say 'crazy' — he's crazy like you; he's crazy like me; he's crazy like this welder I know down the road that, no matter what welding job you have, he shows up early and he welds something that will never break, and then he goes to his next welding job, and he leaves a vapor trail of high energy, of positive spirit.

"The energy from this president… Like the founding fathers defined the history of slavery and tyranny and kings and emperors and despots, that was divine intervention, Alex. And I've witnessed this great commander-in-chief Donald J. Trump, and he goes from rally and rally, and he gets up there with piss and vinegar and vim and vigor… You should see the sparkle in this man's eye."

Nugent went on to say that Trump's appeal lies in his image as the bold, no-B.S. boss who tells it like it is and cuts a fair deal.

"Here's the bottom line: the most admirable attribute of a human being is believability," Ted said. "If you believe this man, you believe he believes in what he says and that he represents your beliefs, that identifies President Donald J. Trump. This man just wants to renegotiate global contracts to benefit the United States. He wants the United States to be the winner. He wants to have fair deals, and he wants to have fair trade. He wants to benefit the United States Of America, because this is the last best place. If we turn it over to the freaks like [Nancy] Pelosi and [Joe] Biden and [Kamala] Harris, if we turn it over to them, we are Venezuela overnight."

Nugent added: "[Trump] sees the threats to the American Dream. He sees the oath violating by elected employees who have turned the corner into criminality, from [Barack] Obama to [Eric] Holder to [Loretta] Lynch to Lois Lerner to Adam Schiff, Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton — we go right down the list of these gang bangers. I mean, it's MS-13, Black Lives Matter, Antifa in the Democrat party… [Trump] sees the threats to America and he's gonna use every maneuver, every trick, every law he can to stop the Marxists. He's saving his family from the wolves. That's his motivation."

A former board member of the National Rifle Association, Nugent has drawn intense criticism for his controversial past remarks, including telling then-president Barack Obama to "suck on my machine gun." He also made inflammatory remarks about Hillary Clinton, calling her a "devilbitch" who "hates everything good about America."

In a lengthy Facebook post in 2016, Nugent said Obama and Clinton should be tried for treason and hanged over their handling of the terrorist attack in Benghazi, Libya.

In 2019, Nugent defended Donald Trump after the then-U.S. president was accused of making racist remarks about Democratic congresswomen from black and minority ethnic backgrounds.