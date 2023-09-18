TED NUGENT Weighs In On JANN WENNER's Ouster From ROCK HALL Board: 'Adios, Mofo'

Ted Nugent has weighed in on recent controversial comments by Rolling Stone magazine founder Jann Wenner about black and female artists.

In an interview with The New York Times interview, Wenner said he had not included any women in his upcoming book featuring interviews with legendary rock figures because "none of them were as articulate enough on this intellectual level."

Defending the absence of black artists in the book, called "The Masters", Wenner told The New York Times, "I suppose when you use a word as broad as 'masters,' the fault is using that word."

"Maybe Marvin Gaye, or Curtis Mayfield?" the 77-year-old told the newspaper. "I mean, they just didn't articulate at that level."

Shortly after the interview was published, Wenner, who founded Rolling Stone in 1967 and served as its editor or editorial director until 2019, was removed from the board of directors the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.

Nugent, who has repeatedly said that said his political views are one of the main reasons he hasn't been inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, addressed Wenner's removal from the Rock Hall board during the latest edition of "The Nightly Nuge", a news-style clip in which he offers his take on the news of our world. Speaking to co-host Keith Mark, Ted said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Jann Wenner righteously and wonderfully created Rolling Stone magazine to celebrate the artists that have never been given credit except by me and us here at 'Nightly Nuge' on My Real America's Voice that the music that touches our soul came from black heroes who had more soul because they had to get out of the curse of slavery and celebrate freedom musically. [But he was removed from the Rock Hall board] because of racist and and misogynistic attacks that said that black and female artists are not articulate enough to reference in his book about rock and roll history, which is so clearly biased and so clearly racist and so clearly misogynistic. And those are the things that he has always accused me of, which is why, after I was on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine in 1979 with a Walther PPK [gun]… Jan Wenner, the founder of Rolling Stone magazine, is a maniacal anti-gun, anti-First Amendment, even as a publisher of a magazine… And when he finally found out that I was on the cover of his magazine, totally anti-gun and totally leftist and Marxist-oriented… Just the content — just look at the content. Let's read the writings. They're always wrong. What was it? The Duke University claims of rape. Rolling Stone initiated that story and it was 100 percent false."

Asked by Mark if Rolling Stone was "that far left in '79," Ted said: "No, no, but he was. There were already many, many articles that [were] leaning far, far away from Second Amendment rights, conservative values, pro dope, pro peace and love. I'm all for peace and love, but not if you're comfortably numb, because then you can't accomplish either."

According to Ted, he "got contacted by a young lady who was at the meeting when Jan Wenner finally saw the cover of me with a Walther PPK 380 automatic… This young lady who was there, the came to a concert — it was either Philadelphia or Pittsburgh," Nugent claimed. "She said, 'I was at the meeting when Jann Wenner just went berserk on us because he couldn't believe that we got a photo of this redneck, right-wing NRA member with a gun on the cover.' And she said, 'Never again are we allowed to say anything about Ted Nugent's career except negative stuff and take him to task and go ahead and make false accusations.' Now this is what she told me, and that's what they've done since that cover. They've parroted the lies that I dodged the draft, which is a lie. They parroted that I had sex with Courtney Love, which is a lie. I mean, I have proof that I didn't have sex with Courtney Love because I still have both arms and I don't have rabies. The point is that he always parroted all the nastiest allegations — [that] I dissed the Native Americans, which I never did. That I'm a racist, which I'm not. That I'm a homophobe, which I'm not. The point being that Jann Wenner finally got thrown off the board of directors of the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame that he has made sure I'm not part of because he actually made racist and misogynistic attacks on women and blacks, and so the board threw him off, which proves that his accusations towards the conservative guy were actually what he was guilty of. Which by the way, isn't that the modus operandi of the Democrat party and the left? They always accuse other people of what they are glaringly guilty of. And Jann Wenner got caught, and adios, mofo."

Ted, who been eligible for the Rock Hall honor as a solo artist since 2000, has enjoyed a remarkably successful and eventful musical career over the past five decades, but his music is increasingly overshadowed by his political outbursts.

Ted has railed against the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame a number of times in the past, including in a 2017 interview with the Q103 radio station in Albany. At the time, he stated about his exclusion from the institution: "Jan Wenner, the founder of Rolling Stone [magazine] and the boss hog at Rock And Roll Of Fame, he hates freedom, he hates the Second Amendment, he hates me, because I'm on the board of directors — quite proudly — of the National Rifle Association for, like, twenty-six years with some of the highest votes except for Charlton Heston [NRA's president]. And I couldn't be more proud of that, 'cause the NRA is the ultimate family, grassroots organization that fights for the right to defend ourselves. What kind of numbnut would be against that? And so I'm on the board of directors of the NRA, Jan Wenner hates the Second Amendment, so that's the only reason I'm not in the Rock And Roll Of Fame. And until they get their heads out of their ass, I'm more than happy to do what I do and do it with all the vim and vigor that I do it every night."

Nugent added: "Hey, write this down. My name is Ted Nugent. I am the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Eat me!"

Asked if he would show up for his Rock Hall induction if he eventually got the nod, Nugent said: "Oh, hell yes! And you know what I would do? I would lead… I've seen a lot of the ceremonies, and they're so moving. All of us that love music, how do you not just shed a tear of joy when you see Bob Seger and certainly ZZ TOP and Chuck Berry and Bo Diddley and James Brown… Are you kidding me? These are the gods of the soundtrack of our quality of life. But you know what I will do? And I will do it. I will lead the most important moment in the history of the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, because I will get on bended knee and I will say a prayer for Chuck Berry and Bo Diddley and Little Richard and Jerry Lee Lewis and THE VENTURES and James Brown and Wilson Pickett and Otis Redding and the Motown Funk Brothers and THE BEATLES and THE [ROLLING] STONES and THE KINKS and Howlin' Wolf and Buddy Guy and B.B. King and Freddie King and Albert King… you know what I'm saying? Because Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame is paying tribute and homage to geniuses who gave us the ultimate soundtrack for our American Dream. I'm all in, man, I'm genuinely moved, and I'm glad there is a Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame."

Nugent went on to reiterate his belief that that rappers and non-rock artists like Madonna don't belong in the Hall Of Fame. "I mean, why don't you just piss on Chuck Berry's grave, you know what I mean?" he said.

According to Ted, the fact that both Patti Smith and Grandmaster Flash have been inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame is the result of "political correctness," which he calls "a self-inflicted and embarrassing scourge." He added in a mocking tone: "Yeah, Grandmaster Flash is rock and roll. And I'm a gay pirate."