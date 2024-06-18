TESLA, KROKUS, EXTREME, WINGER, MICHAEL MONROE, L.A. GUNS, PRETTY MAIDS, Others Set For 2025 'Monsters Of Rock Cruise'

The annual Monsters Of Rock Cruise (MORC),which bills itself as "the world's premier hard rock and heavy metal fan immersive music cruise," is returning for its thirteenth year.

Promoter On the Blue Cruises has announced the five-day/five-night full-ship music charter will set sail March 10-15, 2025 aboard Norwegian Cruise Line's Norwegian Joy and depart from the Port of Miami, Florida. The voyage will include performances from over 35 artists on multiple stages, two unforgettable ports of call (Great Stirrup Cay and Nassau, Bahamas),photo experiences with artists, theme nights, and special events with the world's best rock community.

Cabins are on-sale now starting at $2,699.00 per person (double occupancy, not including mandatory taxes and fee supplement). For more info and booking, visit MonstersOfRockCruise.com and follow on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.

The lineup for Monsters Of Rock Cruise 2025 includes:

TESLA

MICHAEL SCHENKER

KROKUS

EXTREME

WINGER

STEPHEN PEARCY

QUEENSRŸCHE

MICHAEL MONROE

L.A. GUNS

PRETTY MAIDS

SLAUGHTER

VANDENBERG

FASTER PUSSYCAT

WIG WAM

LYNCH MOB

VIXEN

ECLIPSE

HARDCORE SUPERSTAR

CHRIS HOLMES

ROSE TATTOO

TYKETTO

THE ANSWER

ALDO NOVA

RHINO BUCKET

COLD SWEAT

THE CRUEL INTENTIONS

HURRICANE

SHIRAZ LANE

MASSIVE WAGONS

JARED JAMES NICHOLS

WILDSTREET

SISTERS DOLL

MIDNIGHT CITY

BURNING WITCHES

LILIAC

THE BITES

THE IRON MAIDENS

HOEKSTRA & GIBBS

More acts will be announced soon. Plus, official cruise host Eddie Trunk (VH1, SiriusXM) and a cast of co-hosts will be moderating Q&As and a bevy of activities onboard.

In addition to performances, Monsters Of Rock Cruise 2025 will host a variety of interactive events between artists and cruisers, including Artist/Cruiser Q&A sessions, Gong Show Karaoke, "So You Think You Can Shred", Cooking With Rock Stars, a new cast of Painting With Rock Stars, Rockers vs Average Joe's sporting event, Comedy Punchlines and Backlines, with more to be announced.

For the first time in Monsters Of Rock Cruise history, attendees will sail aboard Norwegian Joy, one of Norwegian Cruise Line's most stunning cruise ships in their fleet. Offering several decks full of amazing shops, an array of complimentary and specialty restaurants, and entertainment, the ship also features a variety of staterooms, vibrant décor inspired by legendary music venues, adults-only Vibe Beach Club, and the Thermal Suite at the Mandara Spa — all dedicated to relaxation and rejuvenation. Zoom into fantastic vistas along the Norwegian Joy Speedway, an actual onboard two-level race track, which is the first ever of its kind at sea and just one of the ways the ship is custom-built to let the outside in. Enjoy a new favorite cocktail and 180-degree panoramic views in the Observation Lounge and savor fresh sea breezes and dining under the stars along The Waterfront. From mouth-watering ribs at Q Texas Smokehouse to fresh seafood at Ocean Blue to juicy ribeye cooked to perfection at Cagney's Steakhouse, there's something for everyone on board.

Located in the Berry Island chain of the Bahamas, Great Stirrup Cay is a 250-acre idyllic private island. Unwind on white-sand beaches and enjoy the many ways to explore paradise. Snorkel with sea turtles and colorful fish in warm turquoise waters. Peacefully glide along the coastline in a kayak, ride a WaveRunner, swim with sting rays or pigs, or soar high into the sky as you zipline across the island. Craft your own delicious taco at the complimentary Abaco Taco, while sipping on a refreshing drink. Do it all — or nothing at all — the choice is yours.

The second stop on Monsters Of Rock Cruise 2025 is Nassau, whose port just got an extensive $300 million makeover — taking almost four years to complete. The upgrades include a complete revamp of the waterfront area including repairing and expanding Prince George Wharf, additional berths, and a brand-new terminal. Not to mention, there will be event and entertainment spaces, an amphitheater hosting up 3,500 people, a living coral exhibit, as well as local food vendors and shops for guests to peruse. Nassau's best attractions are walking distance from where the ship docks. From Atlantis Aquaventure and Dolphin Encounter tours to relaxing at Blue Lagoon Island Beach Day, the Bahama Islands are magnificent and Nassau is their crown jewel — guaranteed to make Monsters Of Rock Cruise 2025 a vacation experience to remember.

With a myriad of events, activities, and music to keep fans entertained day and night, Monsters Of Rock Cruise 2025 promises to be a fantasy camp, personal paradise, and the vacation of a lifetime for hard rockin' music enthusiasts.

A leader in cruise charter innovation, Monsters Of Rock Cruise has sailed over 30,000 passengers in the last ten years. The principals of MORC have deep roots in the music industry, providing world-class cruise ship production management for celebrities and musical artists for decades. MORC has set the industry standard for themed music cruises and fan experiences and has played a key role in the development of ground-breaking theme cruise concepts.