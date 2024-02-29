TESLA To Release New Single 'All About Love' This Summer

In a new interview with Larry Mac of the 96.1 KLPX radio station, TESLA guitarist Frank Hannon was asked what fans can expect to see at the band's April 18 concert at the Pima County Fair in Tucson, Arizona. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, as per usual, they can expect an all-real show. There's no pre-recorded backing tracks. We're raw. Sometimes it's really raw and rough, but that's what we pride ourselves in being, is 100 percent real. Going back to our first album when it said no machines on there, that meant no fake drum machines. So that's the first thing people can expect. And I think by the time we get to Tucson, it's gonna be after the Las Vegas residency. We'll have worked up some different songs in our show. I think by that point we will have a brand new song ready to go. The one that we're working on is called 'All About Love', and it's a beautiful song that [TESLA singer] Jeff Keith and I wrote during the COVID thing and we're finally getting around to recording it. And by the time we get to Tucson, I would be willing to wager that we'll have that one ready for the show."

Elsewhere in the chat, Hannon said that the studio recording of "All About Love" will be released this coming summer.

As previously reported, TESLA will return to the House Of Blues inside Mandalay Bay Resort And Casino Las Vegas in 2024 with their "Tesla: The Las Vegas Takeover". Shows will be held on April 5, 6, 10, 12 and 13, 2024, and are scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m.

In August 2022, TESLA released a standalone single, "Time To Rock!" A year earlier, the band issued another new track called "Cold Blue Steel".

In September 2023, TESLA released the official music video for its cover of AEROSMITH's "S.O.S. (Too Bad)". The song is a bonus track on TESLA's live album, "Full Throttle Live!", which arrived in May 2023. The LP includes the band's "Time To Rock!" single, plus other songs, all recorded in August 2022 at Full Throttle Saloon in Sturgis, South Dakota.

In September 2021, original TESLA drummer Troy Luccketta announced that he would "take a little time from the road" to spend with family and friends. He has since been replaced at TESLA's gigs by Steve Brown, the younger brother of former DOKKEN drummer Mick Brown.

TESLA's debut album, 1986's "Mechanical Resonance", went platinum on the strength of the hits "Modern Day Cowboy" and "Little Suzi". The 1989 follow-up album, "The Great Radio Controversy", produced five hits, including "Heaven's Trail (No Way Out)" and "Love Song", which hit the pop Top Ten.