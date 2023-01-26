THE 69 EYES Announce May 2023 U.S. Tour Dates With PRETTY BOY FLOYD

Helsinki's longest-serving gothic rock vampires THE 69 EYES will return to Western U.S. stages this spring. The week-long "Gotta Rock" tour will commence on May 5 in Phoenix, Arizona at the Nile Theater and run through May 13 in Las Vegas, Nevada at Sick New World festival. Support will be provided by PRETTY BOY FLOYD on select dates. Alongside some classics, fans can expect to hear tracks taken from THE 69 EYES' long-awaited new album, to be released later this year via Atomic Fire Records.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 27.

THE 69 EYES with PRETTY BOY FLOYD:

May 05 - Nile Theater - Phoenix, AZ

May 06 - Whisky A Go Go - West Hollywood, CA *

May 07 - Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA

May 09 - Chain Reaction - Anaheim, CA

May 10 - Goldfield Trading Post - Roseville, CA

May 12 - The Ranch House - Reno, NV

May 13 - Sick New World - Las Vegas, NV *

* No PRETTY BOY FLOYD

Recently, THE 69 EYES released the single "Gotta Rock", a cover from the famous Finnish hard rock band BOYCOTT that released the rock anthem in the late 1980s.

THE 69 EYES has been haunting stages all over the world for 34 years and seem to be a truly immortal part of the dark rock/metal scene. Widely known as the Helsinki Vampires, the quintet gained several platinum albums with "Blessed Be" and "Paris Kills" and not only reached #1 of the single and album charts in their home country of Finland, but also plunged the world into a sinful cosmos of love, death and melancholy, while outliving any other band emerging from the goth hype of the early 2000s.

By developing their sound further into sleaze rock on "Devils" (2004) and "Angels" (2007) and not shying away from pitch black Elvis Presley allusions in Jyrki 69's dark voice and unique onstage dance moves, the band has established a worldwide following. Over the course of over three decades, the band has toured relentlessly throughout Europe, America, Asia and Australia and released 12 full-length studio albums.

THE 69 EYES are:

Jyrki 69 - Vocals

Bazie - Guitar

Timo Timo - Guitar

Archzie - Bass

Jussi 69 - Drums

Photo credit: Marek Sabogal