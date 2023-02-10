  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

THE 69 EYES To Release 'Death Of Darkness' Album In April

February 10, 2023

Helsinki, Finland's longest-serving gothic rock vampires THE 69 EYES will release their new studio album, "Death Of Darkness", on April 21 via Atomic Fire Records worldwide, excluding Finland where it will be released by Vallila Music House. Physical versions will be available in the U.S. on May 5.

Comments THE 69 EYES frontman Jyrki 69: "We started to make this album single by single, releasing first singles then an EP and now eventually the whole album. The method kept everything fresh and us on our toes while recording and writing new music. Our main aim was to get THE 69 EYES back to the Finland's airwaves. Our music is still on the radio but over fifteen-year-old classics. How about new ones? The first single, 'Drive', made this happen and we hit the jackpot here in Finland by being a part of 'Sing Meinen Song – Das Tauschkonzert' mainstream TV music show format! Now THE 69 EYES are back in the spotlight and Finland's top rock band is playing sold-out shows."

"Death Of Darkness" was recorded and produced by Erno Laitinen at Inkfish Studios in Helsinki. Miles Walker took care of the mixing at Westside Sound Studios in Atlanta, Georgia alongside with Erno Laitinen while mastering duties were handled by Tom Baker. The artwork was created by the U.K. artist Adrian Baxter (PARADISE LOST, THE HALO EFFECT, MAYHEM, SCHAMMASCH).

"Death Of Darkness" will be available in the following the formats:

* Digipak CD
* Blue-Clear vinyl
* Blood Red Marbled vinyl
* Digital

"Death Of Darkness" track listing:

01. Death Of Darkness
02. Drive
03. Gotta Rock
04. This Murder Takes Two (feat. Kat Von D)
05. California
06. Call Me Snake
07. Dying In The Night
08. Something Real
09. Sundown
10. Outlaws

THE 69 EYES recently announced their upcoming "Gotta Rock" tour dates through Europe and the U.S. See all confirmed dates below.

THE 69 EYES have been haunting stages all over the world for 34 years and seem to be a truly immortal part of the dark rock/metal scene. Widely known as the Helsinki Vampires, the quintet gained several platinum albums with "Blessed Be" and "Paris Kills" and not only reached No. 1 of the single and album charts in their home country of Finland, but also plunged the world into a sinful cosmos of love, death, and melancholy, while outliving any other band emerging from the goth hype of the early 2000s. By developing their sound further into sleaze rock on "Devils" (2004) and "Angels" (2007) and not shying away from pitch black Elvis allusions in singer Jyrki 69's dark voice and unique onstage dance moves, the band has established a worldwide following. Over the course of over three decades, the band has toured relentlessly throughout Europe, America, Asia and Australia and released twelve full-length studio albums.

THE 69 EYES are:

Jyrki 69 - vocals
Bazie - guitars
Timo Timo - guitars
Archzie - bass
Jussi 69 - drums

Photo by Marek Sabogal

Find more on The 69 eyes
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).