THE 69 EYES To Release 'Death Of Darkness' Album In April

Helsinki, Finland's longest-serving gothic rock vampires THE 69 EYES will release their new studio album, "Death Of Darkness", on April 21 via Atomic Fire Records worldwide, excluding Finland where it will be released by Vallila Music House. Physical versions will be available in the U.S. on May 5.

Comments THE 69 EYES frontman Jyrki 69: "We started to make this album single by single, releasing first singles then an EP and now eventually the whole album. The method kept everything fresh and us on our toes while recording and writing new music. Our main aim was to get THE 69 EYES back to the Finland's airwaves. Our music is still on the radio but over fifteen-year-old classics. How about new ones? The first single, 'Drive', made this happen and we hit the jackpot here in Finland by being a part of 'Sing Meinen Song – Das Tauschkonzert' mainstream TV music show format! Now THE 69 EYES are back in the spotlight and Finland's top rock band is playing sold-out shows."

"Death Of Darkness" was recorded and produced by Erno Laitinen at Inkfish Studios in Helsinki. Miles Walker took care of the mixing at Westside Sound Studios in Atlanta, Georgia alongside with Erno Laitinen while mastering duties were handled by Tom Baker. The artwork was created by the U.K. artist Adrian Baxter (PARADISE LOST, THE HALO EFFECT, MAYHEM, SCHAMMASCH).

"Death Of Darkness" will be available in the following the formats:

* Digipak CD

* Blue-Clear vinyl

* Blood Red Marbled vinyl

* Digital

"Death Of Darkness" track listing:

01. Death Of Darkness

02. Drive

03. Gotta Rock

04. This Murder Takes Two (feat. Kat Von D)

05. California

06. Call Me Snake

07. Dying In The Night

08. Something Real

09. Sundown

10. Outlaws

THE 69 EYES recently announced their upcoming "Gotta Rock" tour dates through Europe and the U.S. See all confirmed dates below.

THE 69 EYES have been haunting stages all over the world for 34 years and seem to be a truly immortal part of the dark rock/metal scene. Widely known as the Helsinki Vampires, the quintet gained several platinum albums with "Blessed Be" and "Paris Kills" and not only reached No. 1 of the single and album charts in their home country of Finland, but also plunged the world into a sinful cosmos of love, death, and melancholy, while outliving any other band emerging from the goth hype of the early 2000s. By developing their sound further into sleaze rock on "Devils" (2004) and "Angels" (2007) and not shying away from pitch black Elvis allusions in singer Jyrki 69's dark voice and unique onstage dance moves, the band has established a worldwide following. Over the course of over three decades, the band has toured relentlessly throughout Europe, America, Asia and Australia and released twelve full-length studio albums.

THE 69 EYES are:

Jyrki 69 - vocals

Bazie - guitars

Timo Timo - guitars

Archzie - bass

Jussi 69 - drums

Photo by Marek Sabogal