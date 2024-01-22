IN FLAMES Announces May 2024 U.S. Tour With GATECREEPER And CREEPING DEATH

Swedish metallers IN FLAMES are set to infiltrate the U.S. for a spring headlining tour with special guests GATECREEPER and CREEPING DEATH. The skull-crushing lineup will kick off the excursion on May 1 in Portland, Maine and will wrap it up on May 26 in Dallas, Texas.

Commenting on the tour, IN FLAMES vocalist Anders Fridén says: "We are very excited to have these two killer bands, GATECREEPER and CREEPING DEATH, on this run. I foresee a night of huge riffs, blast beats, headbanging, moshpitting, people losing their minds and more. Come on down, lets have a good time!!!"

GATECREEPER frontman Chase Mason adds: "We are very excited to tour with IN FLAMES. We have been fans for a long time and got the opportunity to meet and play with the band last summer. IN FLAMES has been a huge influence on our newer material and hitting the road with them after working on our record is an ideal scenario for us."

A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Wednesday, January 24 at 10:00 a.m. EST and end on Thursday, January 25 at 10:00 p.m. local time. When prompted, type in the presale code "Maker" to access tickets before the general public. Check back here on Wednesday for ticketing links to individual shows. General on-sale will be Friday, January 26 at 10 a.m. EST.

IN FLAMES U.S. tour dates with GATECREEPER and CREEPING DEATH:

May 01 - Portland, ME - State Theatre

May 02 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

May 03 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw

May 04 - Wilmington, DE - The Queen

May 05 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva

May 07 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall

May 08 - Greensboro, NC - Piedmont Hall

May 09 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead

May 10 - Daytona, FL - Rockville

May 12 - Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall

May 14 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

May 16 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Small's Theatre

May 17 - Buffalo, NY - The Town Ballroom

May 18 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple

May 19 - Milwaukee, WI - Milwaukee Metal Fest

May 21 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews

May 22 - St. Louis, MO - The Hawthorn

May 23 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

May 24 - Austin, TX - Emo's

May 25 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

May 26 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

IN FLAMES is continuing to tour in support of its latest album, "Foregone", which was released in February 2023 via Nuclear Blast. According to a press release, the LP "combines the greatest aggressive, metallic, and melodic strengths of their landmark records with the seasoned songwriting of their postmodern era."

"Foregone" was the second IN FLAMES album with Paul and drummer Tanner Wayne, the first with ex-MEGADETH guitarist Chris Broderick, and the third with Grammy-winning producer Howard Benson (MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE, THREE DAYS GRACE). Mike Plotnikoff (ALL THAT REMAINS, WARBRINGER) engineered at Benson's West Valley Recording Studios. Joe Rickard (10 YEARS, STARSET, DIAMANTE),who played drums for IN FLAMES from 2016 through 2019, handled mixing duties.

Last year, IN FLAMES parted ways with bassist Bryce Paul and replaced him with Liam Wilson (THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN).

Wilson made his live debut with IN FLAMES on June 7, 2023 at the Release Athens festival in Athens, Greece.

In a recent interview with Jai That Aussie Metal Guy, Fridén spoke about the evolution of the IN FLAMES sound. He said: "I am aware that not all people follow us from album to album, even though there's a majority that do. And some people don't understand why we're trying this or that. But it's just like… For me as a songwriter or being part of the band, I need to evolve, I need to do something else. I can't just stay in the same place all the time. And that's what I love about music. And that's why I joined a metal band or wanted to be part of a metal band in the beginning because I thought everything was free — you can do whatever the fuck you wanted. It was just later in life I realized, 'Oh, there's all these rules.' I didn't sign up for these rules. Even though I appreciate the people care that much, but I don't wanna be part of those rules. I'm fine with people having rules — 'I'm into this' and 'I only listen to this' — and that's fucking cool. Do whatever you want. But I didn't sign up on those rules. So I wanna do and I wanna take IN FLAMES to a lot of different sonic territories, even though I don't wanna ever lose the sense of melody in writing and so on."

He continued: "I think through all our albums, there's this underlying theme of melody and aggression, even though it appears on every album in slightly different ways. But I really feel we have a sound that you can recognize, which, to me, it's the most important thing. You hear it, 'Oh, that's IN FLAMES.' People don't say, 'Oh, well, that sounds like AC/DC, but it's IN FLAMES.' It is IN FLAMES — no matter what it is, good or bad, whatever, it is IN FLAMES. So, yeah, at the end of the day, it's not going to be an album, a song. It's gonna be, like, we made something out these different chords and it sounds like IN FLAMES and we created a sound that traveled the world, which, to me, it's rewarding to know that."