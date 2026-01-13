THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER Announces Spring 2026 U.S. Headlining Tour With THE ACACIA STRAIN

THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER will embark on a U.S. headlining tour this spring. The "Spring Fling 2026" trek will commence on April 2 in Indianapolis, Indiana and run through May 2 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Support will be provided by THE ACACIA STRAIN, DISEMBODIED TYRANT and CORPSE PILE.

Comments THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER vocalist Brian Eschbach: "This is set to be a massively heavy trek that will undoubtedly be recounted in the history textbooks for centuries to come. Don't miss out!"

The "Blastfiend" artist presale begins January 14 at 10:00 a.m. ET where exclusive merch bundles will be available. Fans can RSVP at: soundrink.co/TBDM. General on sale date is Friday, January 16 at 10:00 a.m. ET. See all confirmed dates below.

THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER with THE ACACIA STRAIN, DISEMBODIED TYRANT, CORPSE PILE:

April 02 - Vogue - Indianapolis, IN

April 03 - The Intersection - Grand Rapids, MI

April 04 - Bogart's - Cincinnati, OH * no Disembodied Tyrant

April 05 - Roxian Theatre - McKee Rocks, PA

April 07 - Town Ballroom - Buffalo, NY

April 08 - Archer - Allentown, PA

April 10 - The Webster - Hartford, CT

April 11 - The Strand - Providence, RI

April 12 - Starland Ballroom - Sayreville, NJ

April 14 - The Queen - Wilmington, DE

April 15 - The NorVa - Norfolk, VA

April 17 - Mercury Ballroom - Louisville, KY

April 18 - Pop's - Sauget, IL

April 19 - Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville, TN

April 21 - Tower Theatre - Oklahoma City, OK

April 23 - Rialto Theatre - Tucson, AZ

April 24 - House Of Blues - Anaheim, CA

April 25 - House Of Blues - San Diego, CA

April 26 - UC Theater - Berkeley, CA

April 28 - Sunshine Theater - Albuquerque, NM

April 29 - Black Sheep - Colorado Springs, CO

May 01 - Capitol Theatre - Davenport IA

May 02 - The Rave - Milwaukee, WI

In February 2025, guitarist Brandon Ellis announced his departure from THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER. He has since been replaced on the road by Wes Hauch, a genre-spanning shredder who has previously worked with PERIPHERY, THE FACELESS and more. A year ago, Eschbach praised Hauch as "an amazing guitar player".

Ellis joined THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER in 2016 and played on the band's last three albums: 2017's "Nightbringers", 2020's "Verminous" and 2024's "Servitude".

Last year, Eschbach sat out THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER's appearances at the Sonic Temple and Welcome To Rockville festivals, citing "personal circumstances". He was replaced at those gigs by Guy Kozowyk, the frontman of deathgrind icons THE RED CHORD.

THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER's latest album, "Servitude", came out in September 2024 via Metal Blade Records. It marked THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER's first release since the tragic passing of the band's frontman and co-founder Trevor Strnad in 2022.

After a period of profound grief and deep soul-searching, Eschbach moved from guitar to vocals, setting aside his lifelong identity as a live guitarist for the survival of the band. Former THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER member Ryan Knight returned to the fold to take Eschbach's place on guitar. The new lineup made their debut in the band's hometown of Detroit in late October 2022 for a tribute show for Strnad.

"Servitude" marked Eschbach's recorded debut as THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER's lead vocalist and lyricist — and the band's first with Knight on guitar since 2015's "Abysmal".