THE DAMNED Announces Spring 2024 North American Tour With Return Of Drummer RAT SCABIES

THE DAMNED has announced a 10-date North American tour for May and June 2024, bringing the band's '80s lineup back together with the return of Rat Scabies for the first time in America in 35 years.

David Vanian, Captain Sensible, Rat Scabies and Paul Gray will play shows across the USA, the first time this lineup has played together since 1989. The band will open in Toronto and finish up at Portland. Tickets go on general sale on Friday, March 1.

This tour welcomes Scabies back to the stage, who has rejoined the band for tours, festivals and more in 2024. One of the original founding members, THE DAMNED drummer Scabies puts it simply: "Be careful what you wish for."

Revisiting the music from THE DAMNED's 1980s lineup, audiences can expect songs from "Machine Gun Etiquette", "The Black Album" and "Strawberries", as well as THE DAMNED fan-favorite tracks like "Neat Neat Neat", "New Rose" and more.

THE DAMNED spring 2024 North American tour dates:

May 27 - The Danforth Music Hall - Toronto, ON, Canada

May 29 - Big Night Live - Boston, MA

May 30 - Wall Street Theater - Norwalk CT

Jun. 02 - Concord Music Hall - Chicago, IL

Jun. 04 - Gothic Theatre - Englewood, CO

Jun. 06 - The Regency Ballroom - San Francisco, CA

Jun. 08 - No Values 2024 - Pomona, CA

Jun. 13 - The Showbox - Seattle, WA

Jun. 14 - Commodore Ballroom - Vancouver, BC, Canada

Jun. 15 - Revolution Hall - Portland, OR

47 years after releasing their groundbreaking debut, "Damned Damned Damned", THE DAMNED released their twelfth studio album "Darkadelic" last year, reaching the Top 10 in the U.K. albums chart.

The greatest surviving British punk band, THE DAMNED formed in 1976, releasing the first-ever U.K. punk single "New Rose" over 45 years ago. Considered one of the greatest songs from this period, "New Rose" brought focus on the burgeoning punk scene before any other group.

THE DAMNED have an illustrious and extensive history, beginning in 1976 with "New Rose" and with the release of their debut album "Damned Damned Damned" the following year. Produced by Nick Lowe (Elvis Costello, Graham Parker),it was the first full-length album released by a British punk band and included their now most-streamed song "Neat Neat Neat".

After dropping "New Rose" and its B-side, a sped-up cover of THE BEATLES' "Help", THE DAMNED were asked by THE SEX PISTOLS to be an opening act for the famous and ill-fated "Anarchy Tour Of The UK" in 1976. Alongside THE CLASH and JOHNNY THUNDERS & THE HEARTBREAKERS too, the band hit the road, but most of the dates were canceled by organizers or local authorities, making it one of the most infamous tours in rock 'n' roll history.

Shortly after releasing their debut record in February 1977, THE DAMNED went on to support T.REX on what would be their final tour before Marc Bolan's tragic passing later that year. Bolan was famously a big fan of THE DAMNED and invited them on tour himself.

Soon after the T.REX shows, THE DAMNED became the first U.K. punk band to tour the United States and play the renowned venue CBGB. Their spectacular performance at CBGB fully inaugurated the punk scene in America, sparking a revolution for many who attended that memorable first show Stateside.

THE DAMNED's original 1976 lineup played its first show together in more than 30 years in October 2022 in London, England. Joining Scabies for the 21-song set were Vanian, Sensible (on bass) and Brian James (on guitar).

The English rockers first announced their reunion tour in 2020, with dates slated for the following year. However, the shows were later postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, and moved to late 2022.

THE DAMNED 2024 are:

Dave Vanian - Vocals

Captain Sensible - Guitar

Rat Scabies - Drums

Paul Gray - Bass

Monty Oxymoron - Keyboards