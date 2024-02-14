THE DANDY WARHOLS Enlist SLASH For New Single 'I'd Like To Help You With Your Problem'

"The first time we heard it back in our studio we just stared at each other with our mouths open," says Courney Taylor-Taylor of THE DANDY WARHOLS about the wah-wah superpower added by legendary GUNS N' ROSES guitarist Slash to the new single and A.I.-produced video "I'd Like To Help You With Your Problem". "What he played on the track is amazing. I've never heard him play quite like that, but what is so fascinating to me is that it is clearly him playing. As recognizable as a familiar human voice."

Taken from THE DANDY WARHOLS' upcoming album "Rockmaker", which will be released on March 15, 2024 via Sunset Blvd. Records, "I'd Like To Help You With Your Problem" is an anthemic rock track that surges with Slash's trademark burning guitars. "The song has a real Vietnam-era acid rock sound," he adds. "We wanted that kind of guitar playing on it, but we don't have anyone in the band who can do it. Once we began discussing it, it became apparent that there wasn't really anyone else whose hands we could put it in, so thus the Hail Mary to try and get Slash to play on it."

The follow-up to "Danzig With Myself" which featured the inimitable Frank Black on surf guitar, "I'd Like To Help You With Problem" is the third single from the Portland, Oregon band's 12th album (the revved-up and greased banger "Summer Of Hate" was released in summer 2023). Diving deeper into minor chords that often characterize post-punk, deep metal and goth, "Rockmaker" showcases the band's alt-rock roots while exploring different reaches of the rock idiom (their last album "Tafelmuzik Means More When You're Alone" was a three-and-a-half-hour exploration of what The AU Report characterized as a "soundtrack that would typically score a mid-16th century banquet").

In addition to Frank Black and Slash, "Rockmaker" features celebrated British DJ and producer Keith Tenniswood (DAVID HOLMES, PRIMAL SCREAM, ROTTERS GOLF CLUB) of TWO LONE SWORDSMEN who mastered the record and acclaimed British producer Jagz Kooner (MASSIVE ATTACK, KASABIAN, GARBAGE) who mixed it.

Formed in Portland, Oregon, THE DANDY WARHOLS combine the best bits of shoegaze, alternative powerpop and heavy rock with a wicked satirical pen, spawning alt-rock mainstays like "Bohemian Like You", "Not If You Were The Last Junkie On Earth", "Have A Kick Ass Summer (Me and My Friends)" and the synth-disco jam "We Used to Be Friends".

THE DANDY WARHOLS are Courtney Taylor-Taylor (vocals, guitar),Peter Holmström (guitar, keyboards),Zia McCabe (keyboard, bass, percussion) and Brent DeBoer (drums, backing vocals).

"Rockmaker" track listing:

01. The Dooms Day Bells

02. Danzig With Myself (feat Black Francis)

03. Teutonic Wine

04. Summer Of Hate

05. I'd Like To Help You With Your Problem (feat Slash)

06. The Cross

07. Root Of All Evil

08. Must've Always Been A Thing

09. Love Thyself

10. Real People

11. I will Never Stop Loving You