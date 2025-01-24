THE DARKNESS Releases New Single 'Rock And Roll Party Cowboy' From Upcoming 'Dreams On Toast' Album

British rock band THE DARKNESS — singer/guitarist Justin Hawkins, guitarist Dan Hawkins, bassist Frankie Poullain and drummer Rufus Taylor — has released its brand new single, "Rock And Roll Party Cowboy", the opening track of their forthcoming album "Dreams On Toast", out March 28 via Cooking Vinyl.

THE DARKNESS goes hell for leather on the new single, channeling the sounds of hard rock legends such as ZZ TOP, MOTÖRHEAD and JUDAS PRIEST with searing solos, hell-raising vocals and a fist-pumpin' rhythm section to create a tongue-in-cheek reflection on the hedonistic, macho music scene of the 1970s and 1980s.

Regarding the single, Justin Hawkins says: "People recognize me as astronaut pirate movie star cool and that's obviously accurate. What they may have overlooked, though, is that I am also ROCK AND ROLL PARTY COWBOY cool… which is a good 15 percent cooler!!! I think you'll recognize that in the first listen."

"Rock And Roll Party Cowboy" is the third single to be taken from "Dreams On Toast". It follows the self-deprecating glam punk rock of "I Hate Myself" and jaunty pop genius of "The Longest Kiss" — showcasing the diversity and brilliance of the band's eighth studio album.

Produced by Dan Hawkins, "Dreams On Toast" flawlessly captures THE DARKNESS in their finest form, celebrating their influences, strengthening their sound, while also embarking on avenues never heard from the band before in a grand display from a passionate, hungry and inspired collective.

From the likes of the jaunty '70s pop genius of lead single "The Longest Kiss", searing hard rock of "Rock And Roll Party Cowboy", heartfelt '60s pop balladry of "Hot On My Tail", huge swaggering anthems such as "Mortal Dread" and "Walking Through Fire", while even creating a country classic with "Cold Hearted Woman", "Dreams On Toast" brings all of the wildest fantasies of THE DARKNESS to life.

When "Dreams On Toast" was first announced in September, Justin said in a statement: "You know that thing when God's breath tickles your soul and tells you to create? Yeah, makes me giggle too. But you can't resist. God might not be the power she once was, but say what you like about her, she knows damn well that what the world needs now, is rock sweet rock. And who are we, mere mortals of extraordinary ability, to argue with the divine?

"So we knuckled down and thought really hard about the best of the best, the elite songs, the life-changing music of the ages. Then we popped out a dozen bangers before lunch. And these bangers we present to you here, wallowing in an aromatic aural ragu, served atop the charred remains of our envious contemporaries… ladies and gentlemen, I give you 'Dreams On Toast'!"

"Dreams On Toast" track listing:

01. Rock And Roll Party Cowboy

02. I Hate Myself

03. Hot On My Tail

04. Mortal Dread

05. Don't Need Sunshine

06. The Longest Kiss

07. The Battle For Gadget Land

08. Cold Hearted Woman

09. Walking Through Fire

10. Weekend In Rome

"Dreams On Toast" album artwork was designed by Grammy-nominated artist Perry Shall.

THE DARKNESS closed 2024 with a special treat for fans at a series of six intimate Rough Trade in stores across the U.K. where they performed songs from "Dreams On Toast" live for the very first time. The band will now hit the road in 2025 on a much larger scale and the "Dreams On Toast" U.K. headline tour will see them play 18 shows across the country, finishing at London's OVO Wembley Arena on March 29. Support comes from Northern Irish indie-rock heroes ASH, who first supported THE DARKNESS on their legendary "Permission To Land" tour over 20 years ago.

"Welcome To The Darkness", the epic documentary directed by famed photographer Simon Emmett, will be available for the first time in the U.S. on April 15. The film originally released November 2023 in the U.K., follows THE DARKNESS from before their wildly successful monster debut album "Permission To Land" in 2003 throughout the majestic highs and massive lows over the years, to beyond 2017's "Pinewood Smile".

Photo credit: Simon Emmett