THE PRETTY RECKLESS Releases Title Track Of Upcoming 'Dear God' Album

THE PRETTY RECKLESS has released "Dear God", the title track of the band's upcoming fifth studio album, arriving June 26 via Fearless Records.

With the "Dear God" title cut, THE PRETTY RECKLESS leans into a haunting and emotionally driven sound, led by frontwoman Taylor Momsen's commanding vocals as she pleads in the chorus, "Dear God, can you lift me up, can you take me higher / Dear God, can you lift me up, keep me from a fire." The song steadily builds toward an electrifying guitar solo that gives the instrumentation room to fully shine, underscoring the song and album's themes of wanting to escape "hell" for something greater.

Taylor says of the song: "'Dear God' is desperation set to music. When life gets that physical, that brutal, you leave your body and start begging something bigger than yourself to pull you out. That space between heaven and hell isn't a metaphor. It's somewhere you actually live."

Last month, the band released the single "Love Me", which was charged with intensity, grit and edge, while previous single "When I Wake Up" entered at No. 10 on the Mediabase Active Rock chart and has currently reached No. 16 on Billboard Mainstream Rock, while the album's lead single, "For I Am Death", became THE PRETTY RECKLESS's eighth Mainstream Rock Radio No. 1. "Dear God" leans further into vulnerability and creative freedom, shaping one of the band's most raw and uncompromising releases to date. Written with diaristic honesty, the record captures THE PRETTY RECKLESS at their most unfiltered.

THE PRETTY RECKLESS will bring its electrifying stage performance to fans across the world with their all-new headlining "Dear God" tour. The tour will kick off in North America, making stops in New Orleans, Dallas, and Los Angeles before wrapping in Europe. This tour follows their incredible two-year long trek across the globe alongside AC/DC on the "Power Up" tour.

This upcoming marquee year follows a remarkable 12 months for THE PRETTY RECKLESS, which included an acclaimed performance at the prestigious 2026 MusiCares Person Of The Year Gala, where Taylor honored the legendary Mariah Carey alongside the FOO FIGHTERS, as well as a performance at the 2025 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame where Taylor performed with SOUNDGARDEN for their induction. Additionally, the band released their holiday EP "Taylor Momsen's Pretty Reckless Christmas", which features the revamped "Where Are You Christmas?" — the lead single hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Hard Rock Songs chart, reigniting over two decades of global fandom and nostalgia.

"Dear God" track listing:

01. Life Evermore Pt. 2

02. For I Am Death

03. When I Wake Up

04. Love Me

05. Dragonfire

06. Dear God

07. Life Evermore Pt. 3

08. About You

09. Spell On You

10. Rollercoaster Of Life

11. Eye Of The Storm

12. Devil In Disguise (Michelle's Song)

13. Dark Days

14. Life Evermore Pt. 1

THE PRETTY RECKLESS is a record-breaking rock band fronted by the incomparable Taylor Momsen, whose commanding vocals move seamlessly between raw power and haunting vulnerability. Known for their electrifying live performances, the band has toured the world with legends including AC/DC, THE ROLLING STONES and SOUNDGARDEN. Since their debut "Light Me Up", they've earned global acclaim with hits including "Heaven Knows" and made history as the first female-fronted band to score eight No. 1 singles on Billboard's Mainstream Rock chart. Their latest album, "Death By Rock And Roll", is a visceral exploration of life, loss, and the enduring spirit of rock. In 2025, they released their holiday EP "Taylor Momsen's Pretty Reckless Christmas", led by a reimagined version of Momsen's iconic song "Where Are You Christmas?". Next, the band will release their forthcoming fifth studio album "Dear God" and will support the album with a headlining world tour. Marking the beginning of a new creative chapter, "Dear God" embraces vulnerability, intensity and artistic freedom, inviting listeners into one of the band's most raw and uncompromising records yet.