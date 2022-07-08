THE DEAD DAISIES Announce Summer/Fall 2022 U.S. Tour, Share New Single 'Shine On'

Hot off the back of their European summer tour, THE DEAD DAISIES are primed to hit the USA this summer/fall. The band has been busy radiating some heat, playing with the likes of JUDAS PRIEST, FOREIGNER and taking part in several major festival across Europe.

THE DEAD DAISIES are really looking forward to tearing up stages from the East to West Coast, playing new music along with the classic hits you know and love on a series of dates across the USA.

Tour dates:

Sep. 07 - The Landis Theater - Vineland, NJ

Sep. 10 - Blue Ridge Rock Festival - Danville, VA

Sep. 11 - State Theatre - Falls Church, VA

Sep. 14 - Eastside Bowl – Nashville, TN

Sep. 15 - Arcada Theatre - St Charles, IL

Sep. 18 - The Vermont Hollywood - Los Angeles, CA

Sep. 21 - Goldfield Trading Post - Roseville, CA

Sep. 23 - Bossanova Ballroom - Portland, OR

Sep. 24 - The Crocodile - Seattle, WA

THE DEAD DAISIES say: "We know it's tough out there, so we have created a specially priced 'Have A Drink On Us' ticket bundle for our fans which includes a beverage and an exclusive DAISIES t-shirt. The bundle is limited to 100 tickets per show, so get yours now."

Commented guitarist Doug Aldrich: "Look out!! We're hitting a few of the best rock and roll cities starting in early September. Can't wait to play you the new tunes!!! See you on tour!!"

For more information on the tour, click here.

THE DEAD DAISIES have just dropped the second single, "Shine On", from their upcoming album, slated for release in late September. With THE DAISIES' trademark Aussie rock stamp all over it, this hard-driving track is one to sink your teeth into and set to become an instant anthem.

Guitarist David Lowy said: "Straight-up Aussie rock, it started as a riff I wrote on the tour bus and now here it is!"

Added drummer Brian Tichy: "Here's another slab of driving, pounding rock from your friends in THE DEAD DAISIES! The new single is 'Shine On'. I had a blast recording this with the guys, and hope y'all dig it as well."

Last month, THE DEAD DAISIES shared the official music video for "Radiance", the first single from their upcoming album. The band has been writing and recording at the Mix Room studios in Los Angeles with esteemed producer Ben Grosse.

THE DEAD DAISIES' last album, "Holy Ground", was released in January 2021. Recorded at La Fabrique Studios in the south of France with Grosse, the LP was the band's first to feature Hughes, who joined the group in 2019 as its new bassist and vocalist, replacing John Corabi (MÖTLEY CRÜE) and Marco Mendoza (THIN LIZZY).