TESTAMENT Announces 'Titans Of Creation' Video Album

San Francisco Bay Area thrashers TESTAMENT will release a "Titans Of Creation" video album on September 9 via Nuclear Blast. The limited-edition collectible features performance videos of all the tracks on the record. The footage was compiled at a soundstage in San Francisco and was edited into music video-style clips that will be available on Blu-ray accompanying the CD with bonus photos and liner notes plus a button and sticker in a longbox. Staying true to the record, the performances feature Gene Hoglan behind the kit. This version will be limited to 6,500 units worldwide.

In celebration of the news, the band releases the music video for the track "Curse Of Osiris" which can be seen below.

Singer Chuck Billy comments: "I'm very excited and proud to release the video play through for the 'Titans of Creation' album. We were fortunate enough to have Gene Hoglan on drums before his departure. Now fans can watch us play the entire album in their homes with friends and start their own mosh pit in their living rooms."

Guitarist Eric Peterson comments: "We are pleased to announce something we have always wanted to do: a performance video for each song on our latest release 'Titans Of Creation'. It almost didn't happen as we got the news from Gene that he was going to go his separate way, but we left on a good note and we agreed that we should nail this last idea. I think it came out really killer and can't wait for everybody to see it! We kept it simple and added a couple of visual elements on some songs for a certain vibe of the song. Overall [it's] great to listen to and watch us jam these new killer songs! Looking forward to doing it again on the next record too!"

Today also marks the kick-off of TESTAMENT's European run. The trek includes almost a dozen club shows to fill the gaps between the band's numerous 2022 summer festival appearances, which will include some of the biggest and most renowned metal events across the continent. Select club shows will see the band joined by their peers and legends in their own right, EXODUS, HEATHEN and DEATH ANGEL.

"Titans Of Creation" was produced by Billy and Peterson while Juan Urteaga of Trident Studios handled co-producing, recording and engineering. Andy Sneap was responsible for the mixing and mastering of the album. Eliran Kantor stepped up once again to create a new masterpiece of artwork for the cover of this release.

In April, TESTAMENT announced the second North American leg of "The Bay Strikes Back Tour" with EXODUS and DEATH ANGEL. The trek will kick off on September 9 in Phoenix, Arizona and conclude on October 15 in San Jose, California.

TESTAMENT, EXODUS and DEATH ANGEL kicked off the first 2022 edition of "The Bay Strikes Back Tour" on April 9 at the Fremont Theater in San Luis Obispo, California. The show marked TESTAMENT's first appearance with drummer Dave Lombardo since he rejoined the group earlier this year.