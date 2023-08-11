THE DEAD DAISIES Cover WHITESNAKE's 'Slide It In' During Rehearsal (Video)

During rehearsals for the upcoming THE DEAD DAISIES tour in New York, drummer Brian Tichy, bassist Michael Devin and guitarist Doug Aldrich — all of whom are former members of WHITESNAKE — jammed on WHITESNAKE's "Slide It In" and it rocked. It brought back memories of their time together in WHITESNAKE.

THE DEAD DAISIES have now released an official video of their rehearsal performance of "Slide It In", along with the following message: "As THE DAISIES have done in the past with other great songs, this is our 'Tip Of The Hat' to the legendary David Coverdale & WHITESNAKE. We can't wait to play it live at our upcoming shows!"

This past May, it was announced that John Corabi, former lead singer of MÖTLEY CRÜE, THE SCREAM and UNION, had officially rejoined THE DEAD DAISIES. The band's current lineup is rounded out by founder/guitarist David Lowy, along with the aforementioned Aldrich and Tichy and Devin, the latter of whom is playing with THE DEAD DAISIES for the first time.

Ten years ago, THE DEAD DAISIES burst on to the music scene with a mission to gather some of the finest musicians in the world and simply put, play some good old-fashioned, no-bullshit rock and roll. After a decade of recording and touring the planet, there have been some incredible one-offs and special highlights including sharing stages with some of the world's biggest rock bands. To mark this milestone, a collection of songs from six of the band's previous studio albums have been chosen. The upcoming "Best Of" album release will include some of the collective's favorite tracks and others that have become a staple part of every DAISIES touring setlist. Two previously unreleased tracks from the last recording session are also included. It will be available on double CD and vinyl on August 18.

To celebrate a decade of rock, THE DEAD DAISIES will kick off touring in late August with some dates in Canada and the USA. Late October will see THE DAISIES head back to Japan followed by dates in Europe throughout November and December.

Lowy says: "It's been an amazing decade with THE DAISIES! We've rocked out with some of the best in the business, toured the globe, released eight albums and are thrilled to be showcasing the body of work from over the last decade with our upcoming 'Best Of' album release and tour. I'm excited to be welcoming John Corabi back to the band. Can't wait to get back on the road again in 2023 to perform for our fans!"

For a complete list of tour dates, visit TheDeadDaisies.com.

Corabi joined THE DEAD DAISIES in early 2015 and remained in the group until January 2019, during which time he recorded three studio albums with the band: "Revolución" (2015),"Make Some Noise" (2016) and "Burn It Down" (2018). In the summer of 2019, THE DEAD DAISES announced that they were being joined by legendary DEEP PURPLE bassist/vocalist Glenn Hughes, who appeared on the band's last two studio albums, 2021's "Holy Ground" and 2022's "Radiance".

Earlier this month, Corabi told Metal Talk about how he came to rejoin THE DEAD DAISIES: "We talked through the whole time that they had Glenn in the band. At one point, they were getting ready to tour with Glenn, and he was sick. I don't know if he had COVID or what his deal was, but he wasn't feeling well. I went up to New York for a week with the guys, and I helped them. I sang with them to help them prepare for their tour with Glenn, just to get their music together."

John went on to say that it was April or May that Lowy visited him in Nashville. "He basically told me that Glenn was going back to do his DEEP PURPLE thing and BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION," John said. "He asked me if I was rested and said, 'We'd love to have you come back and keep this train moving.' So I said, 'All right. All good.'"