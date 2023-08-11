DAUGHTRY Releases New Single 'Artificial'

Grammy-nominated band DAUGHTRY has released a new single, "Artificial". The song's arrival comes just days after it was announced that DAUGHTRY had signed to Big Machine Records, the label that gave Taylor Swift her start in the music business.

"'Artificial' is about the potential nightmare that AI could become and the idea that everything and everyone could eventually be replaced, essentially to perfection, and rendered obsolete," DAUGHTRY frontman Chris Daughtry explains. "However, the heart and soul of humanity and the ability to feel love, sadness, and compassion can never be replaced. While there are plenty of applications where AI can improve our lives and assist in many areas of creativity, I feel it's imperative that we find a way to protect our musicians, actors, writers, and all creative outlets from being destroyed."

DAUGHTRY has just launched the "Bare Bones" tour consisting of 26 new U.S. dates. Alongside Billboard chart-topping rocker Ayron Jones, who is opening on select stops, the performances mark a unique opportunity to highlight the stars' powerhouse musical versatility and vocal prowess in the most intimate of settings.

Coming in hot off the recent success with its Lzzy Hale duet, "Separate Ways (World's Apart)", DAUGHTRY's amped-up reimagining of the JOURNEY classic debuted at No. 1 on iTunes' All Genres chart and reached No. 6 on Mediabase's Active Rock chart. True to its roots with an updated grit, the single has racked up millions of streams across platforms, earning praise from heavy-hitters like Variety, Billboard, Consequence and American Songwriter, among others.

DAUGHTRY, one of the most visible and best-selling rock bands of the 21st century, has sold out concerts across the globe. Their debut album, the self-titled "Daughtry", was the top-selling album of 2007 and was the fastest-selling rock debut album in SoundScan history. It was also nominated for four Grammy Awards and won four American Music Awards and seven Billboard Music Awards, including "Album Of The Year". Subsequent albums "Leave This Town" (2009),"Break The Spell" (2011) and "Baptized" (2013) have all gone platinum, with "Cage To Rattle" (2018) certified gold. In 2021, DAUGHTRY released their album "Dearly Beloved", which marked a return to their rock roots and a return to the top of the rock charts with their singles "World On Fire", "Heavy Is The Crown" and "Changes Are Coming", each reaching the Top 10 on Billboard's Rock Airplay chart.