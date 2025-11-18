THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA Announces Spring 2026 Tour With FOUR YEAR STRONG, SPLIT CHAIN And I PROMISED THE WORLD

THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA — Mike Hranica (vocals),Jeremy DePoyster (guitar, clean vocals),Kyle Sipress (guitar),Jonathan Gering (keys, synths, programming, percussion) and Giuseppe Capolupo (drums) — released its critically acclaimed ninth album, "Flowers", last week via Solid State Records. Today, the band, fresh off an international tour schedule that would crush mere mortals and saw the band perform at Orlando Warped Tour, and in South Africa, Australia and across Europe, has announced its spring 2026 headline tour in support of the LP. The tour will feature support from FOUR YEAR STRONG, SPLIT CHAIN and I PROMISED THE WORLD. The trek will kick off March 13 in Oklahoma City and run through April 12 in Nashville.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, November 21 at 10 a.m. local time.

THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA on tour with FOUR YEAR STRONG, SPLIT CHAIN and I PROMISED THE WORLD:

March 13 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

March 14 - Ft Worth, TX - Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall

March 15 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center

March 17 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre

March 18 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

March 20 - Riverside, CA - Riverside Municipal Auditorium

March 21 - San Diego, CA - Soma

March 22 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

March 24 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

March 25 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

March 27 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

March 28 - Denver, CO - Summit

March 29 - Lawrence, KS - Granada

March 31 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore

April 1 - Madison, WI - Sylvee

April 2 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection

April 3 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

April 5 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

April 7 - Jacksonville, FL - FIVE

April 8 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution

April 10 - North Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues

April 11 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

April 12 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA have always explored life's extremes in their music. They've never shied away from staring down darkness, dealing with depression, making sense of confusion, soothing anxiety, or grappling with faith, existence, and death. At the same time, they've mirrored life's ups and downs by alternating between crushing heaviness and heart-wrenching melodies. After over two decades of making music, their union as bandmates — but more importantly as friends — is stronger than ever. All of this time and experience ultimately empowered the group to make a statement on their ninth full-length offering, "Flowers" (Solid State). Matching bold themes with equally bold songs, they process grief, weather struggle, and not only heal together, but creatively blossom like never before.

THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA have always been there for audiences. Among a string of seminal releases, Revolver readers named "With Roots Above And Branches Below" (2009) one of the "Five Greatest Metalcore Albums", the "Zombie" EP (2010) and "Dead Throne" (2011) each debuted in the Top 10 of the Billboard 200, and 2021's "ZII" marked their sixth straight Top 5 entry on the Billboard Top Hard Rock Albums chart. They have also tallied nearly a half a billion streams — unprecedented for most acts this heavy. The group elevated to another stratosphere with "Color Decay" (2022),selling out their biggest shows worldwide and receiving some of the highest praise of its career.

During 2024, the musicians decamped to a VRBO in Rodgers, Arkansas for three weeks where they constructed the foundation for the LP, with Jonathan Gering (keys, synths, programming, percussion) again at the helm as producer. Following their time "in this heavenly corner of Arkansas," Jon, Jeremy and Mike Hranica (vocals) took a handful of trips to Los Angeles. Putting the finishing touches on recording, the guys collaborated with Tyler Smyth (I PREVAIL, FALLING IN REVERSE),Austin Coupe (LØ SPIRIT, MOODRING),Colin Brittain (LINKIN PARK, PAPA ROACH),FIT FOR A KING's Bobby Lynge, and Marshall Gallagher of TEENAGE WRIST. They also enlisted "Color Decay" collaborator Sam Guaiana as an engineer and tapped Zakk Cervini (BRING ME THE HORIZON, SPIRITBOX) for mixing and mastering.

Photo credit: Wyatt Clough