THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN's BEN WEINMAN Teaches Musicians How To Make A Living Without Making Compromises

February 21, 2023

Soundfly's exciting new course collaboration with Ben Weinman, guitarist, songwriter, and founding member of THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN, teaches students the art of making a living in the music industry on one's own creative terms; with "no compromises." "The Business Of Uncompromising Art" is a course like no other, and it's available in Soundfly's growing library of creative music courses. Watch the official trailer below.

In an industry with so much gravitational pull to the center, how does an artist today choose which path to take, what values to uphold, and what facets of their talent and identity to spotlight for the sake of growth? This comprehensive course — filled with case studies, personal challenges, stories, advice, and lessons culled from Ben's 20-plus-year DIY career in music — provides resonant answers and will change the way independent artists view their mission.

There are a million music business courses out there, but we dare you to find another that teaches you how to blow fire in a fan's face and still get paid for it. In fact, Ben argues that's part of what made his legendary mathcore band so successful for so long: authenticity, risk-taking, an obsessive focus on fans, and an unwavering DIY ethos drawn from his heroes in punk. He'll explain how he took what many called an "unmarketable" band and transformed it into an iconic act and a profitable economic engine with a rabid fanbase — along the way elucidating how to attract a passionate fanbase, deliver honest art, and design creative strategies for making money in an industry plagued by old, tired models.

Named one of SPIN's "100 Greatest Guitarists Of All Time" and one of "The 20 Most Influential Metal Guitarists Of The Modern Era" by VH1, Weinman is a founding member of THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN, a permanent member of SUICIDAL TENDENCIES and GIRAFFE TONGUE ORCHESTRA, a songwriter, guitarist, film scorer, and manager. Having performed and collaborated with artists like NINE INCH NAILS, SYSTEM OF A DOWN, SOUNDGARDEN and THE PRODIGY, written music for HBO, been a voting member of the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, and consulted for Grammy-winning artists, Ben's crept into every corner of the music industry — and found success in each.

In Ben's own words: "This course teaches you to stick to your guns, follow your values, create uncompromising art, and then sell that uncompromising art in a way that doesn't suck the life out of you."

"The Business Of Uncompromising Art" features more than 35 lessons loaded with case studies, stories, invaluable advice and strategies, plus videos, graphics, activities, downloadable materials, and access to Soundfly's Discord community where students can ask questions and get feedback on their work.

For more information, visit Soundfly.com.

