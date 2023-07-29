THE DOORS' 'Golden Album' Gets First-Ever Worldwide Release

In celebration of Rhino's 45th anniversary this year, the label is launching Rhino Reds, a new series of limited-edition reissues pressed on custom "Rhino Red" vinyl.

The Rhino Reds series debuts with a reissue of "Golden Album", a 1968 compilation by THE DOORS that was released exclusively in Japan. This reissue was mastered by Bruce Botnick with lacquers cut by Bernie Grundman Mastering. Limited to 5,000 copies worldwide, the "Rhino Red" version of "Golden Album" is now available for $34.98 exclusively at THE DOORS and Rhinowebstores. This album will not be available in stores.

The album is a compilation of 12 songs from the Rock And Roll Hall Of Famers' first three studio albums: "The Doors", "Strange Days" and "Waiting For The Sun". Many of THE DOORS' biggest hits include the No. 1 smashes "Light My Fire" and "Hello, I Love You". Five songs from the compilation appear on the bonus seven-inch single, including the Top 40 hits "People Are Strange" and "Unknown Soldier".

"Golden Album" comes in a deluxe gatefold jacket with a tipped-in multi-page insert including lyrics to all 12 songs plus a picture sleeve for the bonus 7". There's also a vintage Elektra Records listing promoting THE DOORS albums available at that time.

The Rhino Reds series pays tribute to Rhino's rich legacy of artists and is a hallmark of the last 45 years. Each vinyl will be pressed at Third Man's state-of-the-art pressing plant in Detroit to ensure the highest audio fidelity. Likewise, Rhino's close attention to detail will bring the replica packaging to life, with gatefold jackets and tipped-in inserts for a vintage feel.

"Golden Album" LP track listing:

Side One

01. Hello, I Love You

02. Strange Days

03. The Unknown Soldier

04. Love Me Two Times

05. Back Door Man

06. The End

Side Two

01. Light My Fire

02. People Are Strange

03. Break On Through (To The Other Side)

04. Love Street

05. The Crystal Ship

06. When The Music's Over

"Golden Album" 7" (33 1/3 rpm) track listing:

Side One

01. Hello, I Love You

02. Strange Days

03. The Unknown Soldier

Side Two

01. Light My Fire

02. People Are Strange