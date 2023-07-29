THE GUESS WHO Shares Music Video For 'People Around Me'

Earlier this year, Canadian rock legends THE GUESS WHO shared their brand new LP, "Plein D'Amour", via Deko Entertainment. They now continue their album rollout with the release of a brand new video for the single "People Around Me".

On "Plein D'Amour", bandmembers Derek Sharp, Michael Staertow, Leonard Shaw, Michael Devin and founding member Garry Peterson have crafted a collection of songs that raises the bar and continues to take it up a notch both musically and sonically. The album was recorded at Villa Sound in Singhampton, Ontario, Canada, with Adam Fair. It features other standout tracks such as "Headline" and "Across The Line". Artwork for the release was provided by world-renowned graphic designer Ioannis (DEEP PURPLE, ALLMAN BROTHERS BAND, LED ZEPPELIN, etc.).

In February, THE GUESS WHO shared the first single off their new album, "The King". Upon its release, the track immediately landed on multiple editorial Spotify playlists. With follow-up singles "Plein D'Amour" and "Headline", the three tracks racked up over 250,000 streams collectively and making this record the highest new release in the band's history.

In celebration of their new release, THE GUESS WHO has already embarked on a full North American tour that will take them through the end of 2023.

THE GUESS WHO is a legendary band which enjoyed chart-topping hits in the late 1960s and early 1970s with an impressive catalogue of songs including "American Woman", "These Eyes" and "No Time". During the course of its career, the band has released 11 studio albums, and charted 14 Top 40 hit singles, 2 of which went to number one in the United States. THE GUESS WHO is best known internationally for its 1970 album "American Woman", which hit number one in Canada and number nine in the United States, with five other albums also hitting the top ten in Canada. Their fan base spans multiple generations. Very few bands have survived numerous member changes — let alone having smash hits with each lineup — but THE GUESS WHO's motto is "the music is the message."

The most recent and up-to-date version of the band has mastered a wildly entertaining romp through the early hits mixed in with their current creations, while managing to take the whole experience to a new level. Their live show is a celebration of life, being alive, and thriving in these uncertain times.

Last November, Peterson told TribLive that he has never entertained thoughts of leaving THE GUESS WHO. "The reason why is because I spent from 1962 to today devoting my entire adolescence and adult life to this band and to the creation of music in this band and the promotion of music created by this band," he said. "So, I think when you're that heavily invested, unless you're looking for something that you’re not getting out of this band, you would stay in it."

Former THE GUESS WHO members Burton Cummings and Randy Bachman have been highly critical of the latest iteration of THE GUESS WHO, calling it a cover band and "the fake GUESS WHO." Peterson, for his part, doesn't let the criticism bother him.

"They decided to go on to their own careers, which I respect and I support,” Peterson told TribLive. "You have to, in life, do what you feel you're called to do. My calling is to be in THE GUESS WHO."

Photo courtesy of Tell All Your Friends PR