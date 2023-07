THE EAGLES Founding Member RANDY MEISNER Dead At 77

Randy Meisner, a co-founding member of legendary rock band THE EAGLES, has died, according to an announcement on the band's social media. He was 77.

"THE EAGLES are sad to report that founding member, bassist, and vocalist, Randy Meisner, passed away last night (July 26) in Los Angeles at age 77, due to complications from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary disease (COPD)," the statement read.

"Randy was an integral part of THE EAGLES and instrumental in the early success of the band. His vocal range was astonishing, as is evident on his signature ballad, 'Take It to the Limit'," said THE EAGLES.

As the original bass player for the pioneering country-rock group POCO, Randy was at the forefront of the musical revolution that began in Los Angeles in the late 1960s.

In 1971, Randy, along with Glenn Frey, Don Henley and Bernie Leadon, formed THE EAGLES and contributed to the band's albums "Eagles", "Desperado", "On The Border", "One Of These Nights" and "Hotel California". He was inducted with THE EAGLES into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 1998.

Prior to POCO, he was bassist and vocalist with RICK NELSON'S STONE CANYON BAND.

Randy was born on March 8, 1946, in Scottsbluff, Nebraska.

Funeral arrangements are pending.