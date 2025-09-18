THE HALO EFFECT Releases Cover Of W.A.S.P.'s 'I Wanna Be Somebody', Announces 'We Are Shadows' EP

THE HALO EFFECT, the project featuring five former members of the Swedish metal band IN FLAMES — Jesper Strömblad (guitar),Daniel Svensson (drums),Peter Iwers (bass),Niclas Engelin (guitar) and Mikael Stanne (vocals) — has released a cover of W.A.S.P.'s 1984 anthem "I Wanna Be Somebody". The track, handpicked by Strömblad, marks THE HALO EFFECT's third cover version and continues the group's celebration of iconic heavy metal influences.

THE HALO EFFECT's version of "I Wanna Be Somebody", along with the previously released covers of DANZIG's "How The Gods Kill" and KENT's "If You Were Here" (originally released in Swedish as "Om Du Var Här") will appear on the band's new EP, "We Are Shadows", due on November 21 via Nuclear Blast.

The "I Wanna Be Somebody" single is accompanied by a striking visualizer, further amplifying the raw energy of the track.

Strömblad reflects on the choice of song: "W.A.S.P.'s aggressive sound and eccentric stage presence has always been fun. The shock of songs like 'I Fuck Like A Beast' and fun anthems like 'I Wanna Be Somebody' and 'L.O.V.E. Machine' are powerful and heavy. Extreme and dramatic, controversial and fun, W.A.S.P.'s 'I Wanna Be Somebody', off their debut album, was my first introduction into the band."

The "We Are Shadows" EP will be released digitally and on a limited vinyl version.

The track listing is as follows:

01. How The Gods Kill

02. If You Were Here

03. I Wanna Be Somebody

04. Dance With The Devil

05. Shoreline

Handpicked by Iwers, "If You Were Here" is a heartfelt tribute to a band that helped shape Sweden's musical landscape. THE HALO EFFECT's rendition blends Stanne's rich, emotive clean vocals with a hypnotic, pounding bass line and soaring melodic guitars, honoring the song's essence while infusing it with the band's signature sound.

Iwers commented: "KENT was a band that left a mark on many, weaving together pop rock and synth in a way that deeply moved me. This song remains one of my personal favorites. Out of respect for their artistry, we aimed to create our own version without straying too far from the soul of the original."

The "How The Gods Kill" cover version was handpicked by Stanne, who said: "During my teenage years, the darkness and allure of the early DANZIG albums introduced me to a whole new way of thinking about what rock and metal could be. Glenn's [Danzig] vocals and lyrics were also incredibly influential on this aspiring vocalist/lyricist."

In a recent interview with Metal & Rock Zone, Stanne stated about THE HALO EFFECT's plans for "If You Were Here" and "How The Gods Kill": "We're putting out an EP of covers. The first one was 'How The Gods Kill' by DANZIG, which is still pretty metal. But then we did two Swedish pop songs, one metal song that's coming soon as well and one old-school classic hard rock song that we love. So it's just songs that we grew up with that we loved kind of when we met, when we were in our twenties, just classics that we decided to, 'Let's see what we can do with them.' So that was a fun pastime thing that we did last year, and now it's finally coming out."

THE HALO EFFECT's second album, "March Of The Unheard", came out in January via Nuclear Blast Records.

Shortly after "March Of The Unheard"'s release, THE HALO EFFECT embarked on its first-ever headline tour in Europe. Industrial outfit and labelmates PAIN were special guest on this tour and to round up this great package, melo-death shooting stars from Finland BLOODRED HOURGLASS joined as support.

In an interview with Belgian Jasper, Iwers was asked if he and his THE HALO EFFECT bandmates were thinking at all, prior to the release of the group's debut album, 2022's "Days Of The Lost", about the reaction from IN FLAMES fans, considering that THE HALO EFFECT features five former members of IN FLAMES. He responded: "Well, we were reminded a lot. 'Don't forget that you all played together at one point' or 'you played in this band', and it's, like, we know, but that's not why we started THE HALO EFFECT. We started THE HALO EFFECT because we wanted to play together again, and some of us have never played together, and, obviously, this constellation has never played together. I knew there would be a lot of comparisons and there would be talks about rivalry and stuff like that. And if you know me and you know people around me, you know that there's no such thing as rivalry. I try to get along with everybody, and this is the case with IN FLAMES as well."

He continued: "There's no rivalry; there's no stuff like that. Let's just like get that out of the way. I still run a restaurant with Björn [Gelotte, IN FLAMES guitarist]. We still talk to each other a bunch of times every week and all that stuff. But with that said, when the album was out and that the feedback was so positive, I guess without thinking about it, without having any expectations, kind of like now [as we prepare for the release of the second THE HALO EFFECT album, 'March Of The Unheard'] — the music's done; I'm happy, I'm not nervous. Of course, when the actual response comes, if it's possible, I will always go, 'Ah, thank god.' But at that point, we were just happy because before 'Days Of The Lost' was out, we actually had it ready for about two years. We formed the band just before the pandemic hit, and then we were able to sit in the studio and in the rehearsal spaces and all those places to write music and take our sweet time. And then when we were done and we were ready to release it, we had to wait another year and a half or so before the actual plan could be started. And this time around we had songs that were written along the way and we had to schedule the studio time in a little bit more than before and kind of go in and focus more. But there was no stress. There was nothing like that. So I'm very eager to get the music out there. I'm not nervous. There will be some comparisons, of course, to IN FLAMES, as always, but also to the first record, as it should be. I'm just happy to get the music out. I've gotta say that."

"Days Of The Lost" entered the official chart in Sweden in the summer of 2022 at position No. 1. This was believed to be the first time a debut LP from a metal act had ever topped the chart in Sweden in its first week of release. "Days Of The Lost" also landed at No. 6 in Germany.

Asked in a June 2022 interview with Australia's "Scars And Guitars" podcast if he would agree that "Days Of The Lost" is, in some ways, a "spiritual successor" to "Reroute To Remain", IN FLAMES' sixth album, which came out in 2002, Peter said: "Ooh, interesting. I haven't really thought about it. When you make music, like we do, you tend not to overthink stuff — you just go in and you write music and kind of know that what comes out will sound a certain way because of the style that we are playing and how we are playing and performing our music. So I haven't really thought about it, but maybe — maybe. It was definitely nothing intentional. We just went in. We had a bunch of ideas and we came out with a bunch of songs that happen to sound a certain way. But none of us really overthought it and it was never meant to 'it's gonna sound like this' or 'it's gonna sound like that.' We just [went], 'Let's write this music and see what happens.' And because of, like I said, how we're playing, it will sound a certain way."

Added Daniel: "A lot of people like to analyze music, and, of course, it sounds Gothenburg metal-ish because we all are from that genre and we are some of the people that kind of created it. So, of course, it will sound Gothenburg metal-ish, IN FLAMES-ish. And then which era, I don't know. And as Peter said, we don't really think about how it should sound. This is how we sound today, and with our legacy this is inevitable, that we sound as we do."

Continued Peter: "Obviously, people like to do a lot of comparing between us… It's a difficult topic to discuss because none of us have — even though we've all been in IN FLAMES at some point, none of us have really thought about this as what you're saying. But then a lot of people that we speak to say it. So it's a little hard to take in, as we've been very thorough in just writing music. But I'd say it's a little flattering to hear it."

Photo credit: Linda Florin (courtesy of Nuclear Blast)