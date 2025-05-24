THE HAUNTED's PATRIK JENSEN Explains Why It Took Eight Years For The Band To Release New Album

In a new interview with J.J. Caithcart of Different Stages Radio, guitarist Patrik Jensen of Swedish thrash metal pioneers THE HAUNTED spoke about the band's upcoming tenth studio album, "Songs Of Last Resort", which will arrive on May 30 via longtime partners Century Media Records. Asked why it has taken so long for him and his bandmates to release the follow-up to 2017's "Strength In Numbers", Patrik said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We've never taken a break. We've always been wanting to write the next album. Ola [Englund, THE HAUNTED guitarist] has always had new material, 'cause he has his YouTube channel. He demos stuff all the time and he has to write stuff every week. Jonas [Björler, THE HAUNTED bassist] was feeling burnt out from writing two AT THE GATES albums on his own. His twin brother wasn't in [AT THE GATES at the time]. Anders is back [in AT THE GATES] now. But, yeah, so [Jonas] was burnt out from that.

"See, when THE HAUNTED started out, we were rehearsing band," Patrik explained. "We were a rehearsing band for much longer than the other of our Gothenburg peers. So that's how we write our music. The kind of thrash that we play, it kind of leans forward, and it needs that live feel to it to make it feel appropriate to the genre. But after we changed a lot of members in 2012, we all live in different cities — all of us. Even different countries, as our drummer Adrian [Erlandsson] lives in London since '99 when he left THE HAUNTED to join CRADLE OF FILTH.

"But yeah, so after 'Strength In Numbers', I felt that… It feels a bit stiff. I wanted the next album to sound more like THE HAUNTED did back in the day. And I didn't know that what I had on my computer, the tools I had, the guitar plugins [were] holding me back. But to try to get things moving, I booked a studio here in my hometown. We flew Adrian over, so just him and me, we were gonna have six days in the studio and write songs. I had a bunch of ideas. We were gonna make a fair amount of songs here. So we had everything set up. We went back to my place. He was crashing on my couch. We were gonna start fresh the following day. Adrian comes down with a tummy bug and he's wiped out for three days. And then, on day three, of course I get it, 'cause that's how tummy bugs work. So I was still sick when he had to go back and pack everything up and get on his plane home. So not one single minute came out of that, that whole thing. So that was a bummer. That was 2021. We also had the pandemic in between there. But in 2018 I started working as leading a guitar team at a company that makes guitar plugins. So, in March last year, we put out a high-gain guitar plugin, the ENGL Savage. And when I played that, I realized that this sounds just like I'm sitting in the rehearsal space. That's where I grew up. Ola, he's a few years younger than the rest of us, so he's used to playing everything in the computer; that's how he's always done it. But all of a sudden it felt like home. I could get everything out of my right hand that I want. So between March last year and the end of summer — so what is that, six months? — I had written 11 songs for this album. I had no idea I was so held back by the tools I had at my disposal. So all of a sudden I had songs, Ola has always had songs. I told the other guys, 'Okay, we're gonna record this in November.' I found a studio, the studio that I've learned to know through the work I do with THE HALO EFFECT. And, of course, they were happy, but they were skeptical. With so many years and nothing happening, they were, like, 'Are we really gonna be ready?' 'Yeah, man, we're gonna be ready.' And eventually, Jonas got going too. And, yeah, we entered the studio and this thing came out."

Regarding how "Songs Of Last Resort" turned out, Jensen said: "You're always happy about a new album, but we didn't know. We think it's a really good album. We didn't know when we entered the studio that it was gonna be more than a new album, if that makes sense. But when things started to get added, the beginning of the mix, when we started to hear the songs with vocals and solos, we were, like, in our chat group, 'This sounds really good.' Everyone was chiming in. So maybe it was worth the wait, but, yeah, we never intended it for to be eight years. Now we're back on track. I've already started to write for the next album, 'cause it's just so easy. I say 'easy' — it is work, but I don't feel held back anymore."

According to Patrik, the reception to the LP's first two singles, "Warhead" and "In Fire Reborn", has been "very good. As a band, because it's been eight years, we were curious if people even remember us," he said. "So we've, or at least I have, read the comments [from people online]. I know a few other guys [in the band] have too. People are very happy about the songs. We are very happy about them, of course, but there's a lot of great comments. And we've never had the numbers of views on YouTube increase so fast that we have with these two songs. And friends have texted me, people I know all around the world, and some of the nicest or the best compliments I've ever gotten is that people say that it feels like coming home. And I understand what they mean.

"When I grew up, I listened to KISS," Patrik explained. "No one else listened to KISS in my class, when you're, whatever, 12. And then one summer into seventh grade or eighth grade, I show up for school and everyone has JUDAS PRIEST patches and SAXON and, whatever, Ozzy [Osbourne]. And so I just dove headfirst into that. It was great. And I thought, 'Oh, KISS is just old bag. I don't care about them anymore.' Then on TV, I saw a live video of 'Love Gun', and I was, like, 'Ah, this is the band I cared so much about.' And that made me feel like coming home again. So I know exactly what people mean by that, and that is the best compliment I've ever gotten, I think. Like, 'Oh, yeah. I cared so much about this band, and they're back.' It means a lot."

The official music videos for "In Fire Reborn" and "Warhead", both of which were directed by Patric Ullaeus of rEvolver (IN FLAMES, ARCH ENEMY, DIMMU BORGIR),can be seen below.

With music recorded by Oscar Nilsson at Studio Bohus, main vocals recorded by Björn Strid at The Cellar Studio, "Songs Of Last Resort" was mixed and mastered by Jens Bogren at Fascination Street Studios (KREATOR, ARCH ENEMY, SEPULTURA). Artwork was once again provided by longtime visual collaborator Andreas "Diaz" Pettersson.

"Songs Of Last Resort" track listing:

01. Warhead (03:39)

02. In Fire Reborn (03:18)

03. Death To The Crown (02:56)

04. To Bleed Out (04:29)

05. Unbound (03:34)

06. Hell Is Wasted On The Dead (02:53)

07. Through The Fire (03:01)

08. Collateral Carnage (04:03)

09. Blood Clots (01:30)

10. Salvation Recalled (03:26)

11. Labyrinth Of Lies (03:30)

12. Letters Of Last Resort (04:06)

"Songs of Last Resort" will be available as a limited CD mediabook and poster (including the bonus track "Feeding The Furnace"),as a standard CD jewelcase, as a digital album and as a 180g LP and poster.

THE HAUNTED 2025 is (left to right in photo)

Ola Englund – rhythm, lead guitar

Jonas Björler - bass, backing vocals

Marco Aro - lead vocals

Adrian Erlandsson - drums

Patrik Jensen - rhythm guitar

THE HAUNTED's upcoming LP will be the follow-up to the band's ninth studio album, "Strength In Numbers", which was released in August 2017 via Century Media. That disc was recorded at Parlour Studios in the U.K. with producer Russ Russell (NAPALM DEATH, DIMMU BORGIR, THE EXPLOITED). The artwork for "Strength In Numbers" was created by THE HAUNTED's longtime designer Andreas Pettersson.

Back in 2017, Englund told Heavy Music HQ about the differences between "Strength In Numbers" and its predecessor, 2014's "Exit Wounds": I think with 'Exit Wounds' that there was a hunger and urge to just show that THE HAUNTED is not slowing down or done, for that matter. That album is full force throughout. For 'Strength In Numbers', we definitely had more time to reflect and not rush into the studio in the same way. The songs slowly developed over time and overall it feels like it's a more mature album. Also, of course, the guys let me take a much bigger role for the album writing with this one, and I definitely felt more comfortable to take more space."

Photo credit: Linda Florin