THE HU And APOCALYPTICA Announce Spring 2026 U.S. Tour With THE RASMUS

The 2026 concert calendar just got even busier for "Hunnu rock" pioneers THE HU and cello metal standouts APOCALYPTICA as the bands announce today that they'll be hitting the road together for a run of shows this May and June. The tour kicks off on May 12 in Silver Spring, Maryland and will take them across the country before wrapping in Anaheim, California on June 7. Joining THE HU and APOCALYPTICA will be platinum-selling Finnish rock band THE RASMUS.

Public on sale for the tour will begin Friday, February 13 at 10 a.m. local time. Official artist presales for THE HU and APOCALYPTICA will be available starting Wednesday, February 11 at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, February 12 at 11:59 p.m. Venue presales will be available on Thursday, February 12 from 10 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. local time. Special VIP packages, including meet-and-greet experiences and exclusive merchandise will also be available for purchase. For tickets and additional information on VIP packages, visit thehuofficial.com pre-sale code "THEHUN" and apocalyptica.com pre-sale code "CELLOS".

In addition to closing all shows on this tour, THE HU are celebrating the recent release of their latest single, "The Real You".

"'The Real You' single is the representation of our new album, 'The Hun'," says Temka – Temuulen N, THE HU's tovshuur player, throat singer. "While we have traditional songs that have our signature rhythm in our third album, there are few upbeat, fast songs such as this single. We recorded this song thinking of our ancestors, riding fast on the horse back through the landscape. Listen to this song to express the feelings you have buried inside and feel the overwhelming energy we pass through to you. Enjoy."

"The Real You" is one of the few songs from THE HU in which Western music components are prominent. As evident in the wording, the song is asking the listeners to not judge others but focus on themselves and to become a better person. Derived from the Mongolian proverb, "Don't worry about what is on top of a person's head, just worry about what is not on yours."

Formed in 1993 at the world-renowned Sibelius Academy in Helsinki, Finland, APOCALYPTICA began life as a loving, lo-fi nod to METALLICA from four classically trained musicians with no greater ambition than to explore their favorite band's music with their chosen instrument. The project would take on a life of its own when they finally released "Plays Metallica By Four Cellos" in 1996. Unbeknownst to APOCALYPTICA, they'd just boarded a rocket ship that would propel them through eight rapturously received records, a staggering six million records sold, and a relentless touring schedule that would see them bringing their uniquely symphonic concept of heaviness to every time zone and countless festival stages around the world. Most recently, following the 25th anniversary of their debut record, the band released their latest album, "Plays Metallica, Vol. 2", to widespread acclaim.

THE HU and APOCALYPTICA spring 2026 tour dates with special guest THE RASMUS appearing on all shows:

May 12 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

May 13 - New York, NY - Palladium Times Square

May 14 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall

May 15 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theater

May 18 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave / Eagles Club

May 19 - Green Bay, WI - EPIC Event Center

May 20 - Maplewood, MN - Myth Live

May 22 - Memphis, TN - Minglewood Hall

May 23 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

May 24 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre

May 26 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

May 27 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

May 29 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

May 30 - Las Vegas, NV - The Theater at Virgin Hotels

May 31 - Valley Center, CA - Harrah's Resort SoCal – The Events Center

June 4 - Reno, NV - Grand Theater

June 6 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

June 7 - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues