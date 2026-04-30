THE KNACK Is Back, With ACE FREHLEY/MR. BIG Drummer MATT STARR On Vocals

Prescott Niles, founding member and bassist of THE KNACK, will return to the stage in Los Angeles next month, celebrating the music and legacy of the iconic power-pop group.

THE KNACK now features Prescott Niles on bass, Gabe Niles (MISSING PERSONS, GATEWAY DRUGS) on drums, Rocky Kramer on guitar, and Matt Starr (ACE FREHLEY, MR. BIG) on vocals.

The new lineup of THE KNACK will make its live debut on Saturday, May 2 at the Canyon Club in Agoura Hills, California.

Prescott explains: "People have encouraged me to put the band back together for years but it never felt right, until now. One of the last things Doug [Fieger; THE KNACK rhythm guitarist and lead vocalist] said to me before he passed was, 'keep the music alive.'"

Starr first met Prescott in 2010 while Starr's band THE AUTOMATIC MUSIC EXPLOSION was working with KNACK producer Mike Chapman. Starr, primarily known as a drummer for his work with Ace Frehley, MR. BIG and other artists, will be singing lead and playing rhythm guitar.

Matt says: "I'm honored to have this opportunity to celebrate THE KNACK's amazing catalogue of songs that meant so much to me growing up. I first sang 'Sharona' with Prescott and Gabe about 15 years ago, we have a long history together and this feels like family which makes it that much more special."

Drummer Gabe Niles has long been part of the extended musical circle surrounding THE KNACK's legacy.

"This opportunity is tremendous, to be asked by my father and fans to secure his legacy and bring new life to the incredible music they made," Gabe says. "Most importantly, the joy this brings my father is immeasurable."

Guitarist Rocky Kramer, whose single "Rock Star" hit No. 1 on the Global DRT Charts in 2019, brings his exceptional talent to the ensemble.

"It's an honor to work with Prescott and be able to contribute my guitar work to such a legendary and iconic band," Kramer says.

AMBER WILD drummer Thomas Lowrey will be filling in on the first show.

THE KNACK first rose to prominence in 1979 with the release of its debut album, "Get The Knack", produced by Mike Chapman. The album became one of the fastest-selling debuts in rock history and featured the international No. 1 hit "My Sharona", along with the Top 40 single "Good Girls Don't". The record went multi-platinum and helped define the power-pop sound of the late 1970s.

Following several successful albums and years of touring, the band reunited in the 1990s and continued performing and recording into the 2000s. THE KNACK's final performances took place in 2009. In February 2010, lead singer and songwriter Doug Fieger passed away after a battle with cancer.

Prescott Niles has remained active in music, performing, recording, and working on various projects, including Josie Cotton, George Harrison and MISSING PERSONS.

The Canyon Club performance will feature music from throughout THE KNACK's catalog, focusing on the first three albums.

THE KNACK will also perform at The Stratosphere in Las Vegas on June 6.