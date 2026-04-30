Sons Of MOTÖRHEAD Guitarist PHIL CAMPBELL To Honor Their Father With Summer 2026 European Tour

PHIL CAMPBELL'S BASTARD SONS have announced a dozen of European shows for this summer, including two as the support act for JUDAS PRIEST.

MOTÖRHEAD guitarist Phil Campbell and his band PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS were originally scheduled to tour this year before his passing in March. Now, his sons and his BASTARD SONS bandmates Dane, Todd and Tyla will take to the stage under the PHIL CAMPBELL'S BASTARD SONS banner to honor his legacy, delivering a high-energy tribute to his work with MOTÖRHEAD.

PHIL CAMPBELL'S BASTARD SONS comment: "We are heading back to the stage, fueled by a mission that goes beyond the music.

"Following the passing of our father, Phil Campbell, the band is moving forward with an unwavering sense of strength, heart, and purpose, ensuring that the rock and roll flame he ignited continues to roar. What began as a raw, high-energy family project has now matured into a powerful symbol of both tribute and evolution.

"In the wake of our loss, the band has received prestigious invitations from festivals and titans of the genre, including JUDAS PRIEST, to perform in our father's honour.

"Fans can expect a show that is exactly what our dad would have demanded: loud, honest, and uncompromising rock 'n' roll."

Tour dates:

July 23 - UK - Dover - Dover Summer Series

July 24 - BE - Ittre - Zik-Zak

July 25 - DE - Mönchengladbach - BOBFest

July 26 - DE - Jena - F-Haus

July 27 - PL - Lodz - Scenografa

July 28 - PL - Warsaw - COS Torwar (with JUDAS PRIEST)

July 30 - PL - Lublin - Fabryka Kultury Zgrzyt

August 01 - HU - Budapest - Dürer Kert

August 02 - CZ - Ostrava - Ostrava Arena (with JUDAS PRIEST)

August 03 - CZ - Budweis - MC Fabrika

August 04 - DE - Reichenbach an der Fils - Die Halle

August 22 - UK - Chepstow - Chepstow Castle

Campbell was a member of MOTÖRHEAD from 1984 through 2015, and for the last 20 years of the band's existence was its sole guitarist, appearing on classic releases such as "Orgasmatron", "1916" and "Bastards", among others. With MOTÖRHEAD founder Lemmy's 2015 passing, MOTÖRHEAD came to an abrupt end.

Phil began his musical journey at age 10, when he picked up a guitar for the very first time. By the time he turned 13 he semi-professionally partook in a cabaret band called CONTRAST. Later on he was playing all across South Wales in a band called ROCKTOPUS and in the year of 1979 he formed the heavy metal band PERSIAN RISK.

During a HAWKWIND gig, at only 12 of age, Phil was lucky enough to get hold of MOTÖRHEAD frontman Lemmy's autograph. So, when Lemmy was holding auditions for a new MOTÖRHEAD guitarist, due to the departure of Brian Robertson in 1983, Phil decided to try out. Although seeking out only one guitarist, upon discovering the roaring synergy between Phil and guitarist Michael "Würzel" Burston, Lemmy decided to keep them both.

In October 2019, Phil released his first-ever solo record, "Old Lions Still Roar". The album, which had been in the works for more than five years, included guest appearances by Rob Halford (JUDAS PRIEST),Dee Snider (TWISTED SISTER) and Alice Cooper, among others.

PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS released their third album, "Kings Of The Asylum", in September 2023 through Nuclear Blast Records. It was PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS' first and only studio release to feature singer Joel Peters.