THE OFFSPRING Shares New Single 'Come To Brazil'

California punk rock legends THE OFFSPRING have fans from all over the world, but today they have released a song to celebrate their fans who are asking them to "Come To Brazil" with their aptly named new single. The track, produced by Bob Rock (METALLICA, MÖTLEY CRÜE, AEROSMITH),is another killer track off of the band's "Supercharged" album, due out October 11 via Concord Records.

On the track, singer Bryan "Dexter" Holland says: "Every time we announce any shows, we get comments from our Brazilian fans saying 'Come to Brazil!' which we love! Brazil really does go off. It has enthusiasm, passion and is an amazing place to play! I hope the Brazilian fans really make this one their own!"

The song opens up with an iconic intro featuring heavy guitars and ends with the iconic football chant "Olé, Olé, Olé, Olé" all the while talking about how their Brazilian fans can't get enough of THE OFFSPRING, noting lyrically: "It doesn't matter how many times we came, 'Cause they want us back again just the same, And the flights are long but they won't stop, Until we come to Brazil." The song also comments on the social media requests the band has received from their Brazilian fans noting: "DM'ing all the time, they're begging you will say you'll come to Brazil."

The new track is sure to be a fan favorite along with THE OFFSPRING's recent No. 1 song "Make It All Right" which hit No. 1 on both the Alternative Airplay chart (Mediabase) and the Active Rock chart (on Mediabase) as well as No. 1 on the Billboard Rock and Alternative Airplay chart. In addition, the band has also released the high energy track "Light It Up".

"Make It All Right" marks the band's sixth No. 1 song on the Active Rock chart, following "I Choose" (1997),"Pretty Fly (For A White Guy)" (1998),"The Kids Aren't Alright" (1999),"Hit That" (2003) and "Gone Away" (1997),which remained on No. 1 on the chart for five consecutive weeks and the song that QUEEN's own Brian May performed with them earlier this year. It also marks the first time ever THE OFFSPRING have had a No. 1 at both Alternative and Active Rock radio in the band's history.

On the Alternative Airplay chart, "Make It All Right" marks the band's fourth No. 1 song, following "Come Out And Play (Keep 'Em Separated)" in 1994, "Hit That" in 2003, and recent Spotify Billions Club inductee "You're Gonna Go Far, Kid" which hit No. 1 for 11 weeks straight in 2008. This only adding to the accolades the band has hit over the years with over 40 million records sold worldwide.

Just this week the song also hit No. 1 on Billboard's Rock & Alternative Airplay chart. The No. 1 follows "Days Go By" which hit No. 4 in 2012 and "Coming For You" (No. 7 in 2015) and "Let The Bad Times Roll" (No. 5 in 2021) which hit Top 10.

"You're Gonna Go Far, Kid" off of their 2008 "Rise And Fall, Rage And Grace" album was recently added to Spotify's Billions Club after the song reached one billion streams on the platform. Prior to this "You're Gonna Go Far, Kid" had already been certified platinum in the United States, United Kingdom and gold in Spain, Poland, Italy, Germany, and Denmark. Upon release, the song hit No. 1 on the Alternative Airplay chart (formerly the Hot Modern Rock Tracks chart) and remained at the top spot for 11 weeks — making it the longest #1 of any of the band's singles. The Billions Club, which first launched in 2020, lists all of the songs that have reached one Billion streams on Spotify. THE OFFSPRING's infamous song has now joined the list which features songs from peers and icons including AC/DC, FLEETWOOD MAC, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Whitney Houston, THE KILLERS and more.

Up next, THE OFFSPRING is returning to the states for a string of shows, including a special show at Metro Chicago (on September 19),the night before their set at Riot Fest on September 20. They will then continue on to perform at Louder Than Life festival, Ocean Calling and more.

Recently, THE OFFSPRING surprised the crowd at Open Air Gampel in Switzerland with none other than Yungblud. The alt rocker joined the band for a performance of their song "Self Esteem" off their album "Smash". Not only did Yungblud join the band onstage for the song, but he hyped up the crowd by jumping offstage and onto the barrier all while singing along.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the six-times-platinum "Smash" album and the collaboration with Yungblud is just one of many this year already. Previously the band broke the Internet when they were joined by Ed Sheeran to perform one of his favorite songs "Million Miles Away". Sheeran not only said he was a massive fan of the band's but also has a tattoo inspired by their album "Conspiracy Of One". Then at Starmus Festival, THE OFFSPRING were joined by music industry legend — QUEEN's own Brian May and The Slovak Philharmonic Orchestra for a performance of THE OFFSPRING's "Gone Away" and a cover of QUEEN's "Stone Cold Crazy".

Photo credit: Daveed Benito