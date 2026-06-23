THE PINEAPPLE THIEF Releases New Single 'Hold The Ashes'

Progressive art rockers THE PINEAPPLE THIEF have shared a new single, "Hold The Ashes", their first release with InsideOut Music. The band recently wrapped work on its as-yet-unannounced new studio album, and is about to perform some select live dates in Europe during the summer.

The video for "Hold The Ashes" was directed by THE PINEAPPLE THIEF's longtime collaborator Jeremy George of Blacktide Productions, and sees the band performing the track at School Farm Studios in the U.K.

THE PINEAPPLE THIEF's Bruce Soord explains: "One thing is certain, one day we'll all be ashes. It's the 'gift from the gods that comes to us all'. For some reason, when writing this song, I couldn't stop singing about 'ashes' in the context of understanding what life is about. 'Writhing in constant conflict'. Why? So take these ashes and scatter them far and wide. You know, make the most of it."

THE PINEAPPLE THIEF has select European festival and headline appearances during the summer, with the first ones taking place later this week. The band also recently announced a headline North American tour to take place in late 2026.

THE PINEAPPLE THIEF has long been one of the genre's most successful and accomplished outfits, releasing 16 studio albums and touring worldwide. The band currently consists of Soord (vocals, guitars),Jon Sykes (bass),Steve Kitch (keyboards) and Gavin Harrison (drums).

Last December, THE PINEAPPLE THIEF released a monumental eight-disc earbook anthology celebrating the band's legacy from 2007 through 2014. "Retracing Our Steps" spanned the albums "What We Have Sown" (2007),"Tightly Unwound" (2008),"Someone Here Is Missing" (2010),"All The Wars" (2012) and "Magnolia" (2014). Available on Kscope, this collection features rarities, acoustic reinterpretations, and new stereo and immersive mixes, charting the band's evolution through a pivotal chapter in their history. Each recording has been remixed and remastered in 2025 by Bruce Soord (remix) and Steve Kitch (remaster). Disc 8, the Blu-ray, extends this new vision with Dolby Atmos, 5.1 surround and hi-res stereo mixes, breathing new life into the classic tracks.

As well as the 8 discs, "Retracing Our Steps" includes a 76-page hardback book written by esteemed music journalist Polly Glass (Classic Rock, Prog),featuring first-hand memories and personal correspondence between Soord and longtime friend and devoted fan Peter Clemens. Through fresh reflections, interviews and photography, Bruce revisits the long nights and small victories, the friendships and near-misses, and the countless "massive wakeup calls" that shaped the music.

THE PINEAPPLE THIEF was formed in 1999 by founder and chief songwriter Bruce Soord and has since released a total of 16 studio albums, six EPs and several live and compilation albums. The lineup now includes Gavin Harrison of PORCUPINE TREE/KING CRIMSON following his permanent joining for 2018's "Dissolution". In February 2024, THE PINEAPPLE THIEF released the critically acclaimed "It Leads To This" which reached No. 1 on the U.K. Rock chart and No. 2 on the U.K. Independent Albums chart.

Photo credit: Martin Bostock