'The Power Hour' To Return For Second Season On AXS TV

October 3, 2023

After the success of the debut season led to an eight-episode extension by AXS TV, Danny Wimmer Presents' flagship music/chat show "The Power Hour" has been renewed for a second season. The show — hosted by Matt Pinfield, Caity Babs and Josh Bernstein — has made an impression on the music scene with its knowledgeable opinions, comedic sensibilities and a video countdown chart that has quickly become the industry standard for new music video releases. Each episode will feature Matt, Caity and Josh discussing the news of the week, interviewing artists in-studio and remotely, and counting down the Top 10 music videos as voted by the viewers. Sponsored by Jolly Time popcorn, the second season of "The Power Hour" will debut on October 5, on its new home of Thursday nights — AXS TV's fan favorite night of programming. The show will benefit from their lead-in of IMPACT Wrestling and New Japan Pro-Wrestling and will air at 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. ET (check local listings).

Danny Wimmer, founder of Danny Wimmer Presents, states: "We're riding the unstoppable wave of momentum with 'The Power Hour', and it's a thrill to have Caity Babs, Matt Pinfield and Josh Bernstein back for Season Two. As the ONLY show on television devoted to and featuring rock and roll, there is no better place to get your fix than 'The Power Hour' on AXS TV."

Season 2 of "The Power Hour" will feature some of the biggest names in music. The debut episode on October 5 will feature Chris Shiflett (FOO FIGHTERS) and Billy Gibbons (ZZ TOP) chatting with Josh, Caity and Matt. Aaron Lewis (STAIND) and Pat Monahan (TRAIN) will be making appearances in the debut episode as well. Other confirmed guests for Season 2 include Lars Ulrich (METALLICA),GREEN DAY, THE BLACK KEYS, Caleb Shomo (BEARTOOTH),John Taylor (DURAN DURAN),Chris Robinson (THE BLACK CROWES),Duff McKagan (GUNS N' ROSES),Joe Satriani, Wolfgang Van Halen (MAMMOTH WVH),Courtney LaPlante (SPIRITBOX),Justin Hawkins (THE DARKNESS),Daryl McDaniels (RUN-D.M.C.),Ian Astbury (THE CULT),Nancy Wilson (HEART),BAD OMENS, STEEL PANTHER, 311, THE INTERRUPTERS, ROYAL BLOOD, MEGADETH, DETHKLOK, GODSMACK and a variety of other talent from the rock and metal community.

Pinfield says: "The lineup of rock and roll legends we have for Season 2 of 'The Power Hour' is comprised of some of the biggest names in music history. Many of these artists I have known for years and consider friends, but being able to have them join the show with Josh and Caity is a new career highlight for me. We're just as excited to turn viewers on to all of the new bands we've been discovering and premiering, who are the future of rock music."

"The Power Hour" is produced by Josh Bernstein and Jake Miller for Danny Wimmer Presents and is filmed in Los Angeles, California, as well as on location at the Welcome To Rockville, Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival, Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival, Bourbon & Beyond, Louder Than Life and Aftershock festivals.

Photo credit: Bryan Beasley

