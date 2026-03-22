THE PRETTY RECKLESS's TAYLOR MOMSEN: 'My New Obsession's Crocheting. I Find It Meditative.'

During a March 18 appearance on SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk", THE PRETTY RECKLESS singer Taylor Momsen spoke about the band's upcoming fifth studio album, "Dear God", which will arrive on June 26 via Fearless Records. Asked why there was a five-year gap between 2021's "Death By Rock And Roll" and "Dear God", Taylor said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "The recording of this record alone took way longer than anticipated just because of scheduling. We actually recorded it over the course of two years, which normally it would be done in — well, I don't wanna put a timeline on it, but it wouldn't take two years. So that's part of it, but also life. I take time in between albums because I have to live life in between. I have to have something to write about. I have to reflect on everything I just did with the previous record and kind of put that to bed in one way, but also see where the story's gonna take me next."

She continued: "Writing, it's something that I can't force. And that's why I always say it's kind of the most torturous process, but it's also the most rewarding. It's the thing that you kind of have to wait for inspiration to strike you and to kind of have all the pieces fall into place in your own head in order to make something that you wanna share with the world. And that takes time. Me and Ben [Phillips, THE PRETTY RECKLESS guitarist], we write everything. It's just the four of us in this band. There is no outside help or writers or forces or anything, and we're producing it now too. So it takes as long as it takes."

Asked if she has a place or a time where she can just disconnect from everything and just get away from all of it and just kind of detox from the world, Taylor said: "I try to find time. I haven't really had a break in — I'm not sure how long, but I also spent so much time… With COVID and not getting to fully tour 'Death By Rock And Roll' in the traditional sense, the way we normally would tour a record and all that, I feel like I took a long — that almost felt like a hiatus in a weird way. So I feel very good being super busy right now. And I find moments for myself in… I was raised working all the time — I started working at two years old — so I learned to find solace in my own head. And so that's not a blocked off vacation. It's not traditional like that. So I find moments — it's about finding moments with yourself. And my new obsession's crocheting, and I find it meditative. I crochet for an hour and think in silence or with music. And that's a break. [Laughs] And it works for me. So I'm cool with that."

She added: "Someone taught me to crochet on the first tour, and it's become an obsession of mine in a way that I kind of can't believe I haven't done it my whole life. I'm fully addicted to it. It's like a new meditation tactic for me. So just endless blankets — I can make endless blankets."

THE PRETTY RECKLESS's latest single "When I Wake Up", was released earlier in the month. According to a press release, the track "leans into a punk-driven sound while staying true to what has become the band's signature: explosive guitars and Momsen's unmistakable powerhouse vocal."

"Dear God" will also include THE PRETTY RECKLESS's chart-topping single "For I Am Death", which hit No. 1 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart last November, marking the band's fourth consecutive No. 1 and the second time the group has achieved this impressive feat.

THE PRETTY RECKLESS will bring its stage performance to fans across the world with the all-new headlining "Dear God" tour. The trek will kick off in North America, making stops in New Orleans, Dallas, and Los Angeles before wrapping in Europe. This tour follows THE PRETTY RECKLESS's two-year-long trek across the globe alongside AC/DC on the "Power Up" tour.

This upcoming marquee year follows a remarkable 12 months for THE PRETTY RECKLESS, which included an acclaimed performance at the prestigious 2026 MusiCares Person Of The Year Gala, where Taylor honored the legendary Mariah Carey alongside the FOO FIGHTERS, as well as a performance at the 2025 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame where Taylor performed with SOUNDGARDEN for their induction. Additionally, the band released their holiday EP "Taylor Momsen's Pretty Reckless Christmas", which features the revamped "Where Are You Christmas?" . The lead single hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Hard Rock Songs chart, reigniting over two decades of global fandom and nostalgia.