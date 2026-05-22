THE RASMUS Announces 2027 European Tour

Following from an extremely successful 2025 and a very busy 2026, Finnish rock outfit THE RASMUS has announced an extensive headline European tour in 2027, with SKARLETT RIOT as special guest on all the U.K. shows.

With a global touring experience spanning decades, the 23-date tour will allow the band to further showcase key tracks from the new record "Weirdo", as well as classic hymns and hidden gems taken from their catalogue.

THE RASMUS frontman Lauri Ylönen comments: "'Weirdo' album has resonated deeply in our fanbase. It's about being accepted the way you are. This has also been visible at the live shows as the fans have been dressed up to show their inner weirdos. It's been a very fun and uniting feeling!" Lauri also adds: "We can't wait to see all our dear friends who me missed the last time we toured Europe!"

Over the past year and throughout the current one, THE RASMUS have brought and will continue to bring their latest record "Weirdo" on the road, talking their unforgettable stage show to audiences worldwide. Last summer THE RASMUS played a charity concert in Ukraine not only as the headliner of the Atlas Festival, but also as the only foreign artist at the event. Over 110,000 people were in attendance, and there was a comprehensive security system and evacuation plan for the audience and performers in just a few minutes if it was necessary. Thankfully the festival went off without any issues and they were able to raise over $2.5 million Ukraine's air defenses.

Currently on tour in the U.S., THE RASMUS will come back to the old continent to join the European summer festival circuit, performing at: Nova Rock (AT),Resurrection Fest (ES),Masters Of Rock (CZ) to name a few. Later in 2026 the band will embark on a full South American tour playing iconic venues in 11 cities, including: Bogotá, Panamá, Lima, Santiago, São Paolo and Buenos Aires.

THE RASMUS's current single, "Break These Chains" featuring Niko Vilhelm of BLIND CHANNEL, is a toxic love-themed and emotionally gripping track, driven by the band's signature blend of dark atmospheres and anthemic melodies.

"'Break These Chains' is about a toxic relationship," says Ylönen, who digs his teeth into such lethal lyrics as "You made me believe/That true passion makes you bleed/So I stayed too long/To play your twisted games." Lauri wrote the song with revered hit songwriters/producers Marti Frederiksen and Desmond Child. "It's about letting go of something that you know is bad for you, but you're obsessed with," he explains.

2027 European tour dates:

Jan. 28 - Helitehas, Tallinn -Estonia

Jan. 29 - Palladium, Riga - Latvia

Jan. 30 - Loftlas Club, Vilnius - Lithuania

Feb. 05 - Barba Negra, Budapest - Hungary

Feb. 10 - New Age, Treviso - Italy

Feb. 11 - Muhle Hunziken, Rubigen - Switzerland

Feb. 12 - La Rayonne, Villeurbanne - France

Feb. 13 - Le Moloco, Audincourt - France

Feb. 14 - Alte Feuerwache, Mannheim - Germany

Feb. 16 - Zakk, Dusseldorf - Germany

Feb. 19 - Beatpol, Dresden - Germany

Feb. 20 - Roxy, Ulm - Germany

Feb. 22 - E-Werk, Erlangen - Germany

Feb. 23 - Doornroosje, Nijmegen - Netherlands

Feb. 24 - Blacklab, Lille - France

Feb. 26 - Epic, Norwich - England *

Feb. 27 - Oxford Academy, Oxford - England *

Feb. 28 - Stylus, Leeds - England *

Mar. 02 - Northumbria Uni, Newcastle - England *

Mar. 03 - KK's Steel Mill, Wolverhampton - England *

Mar. 04 - Electric Bristol, Bristol - England *

Mar. 05 - Phoenix, Exeter - England *

Mar. 06 - Chalk, Brighton - England *

* SKARLETT RIOT special guest on U.K. shows

Tickets are available at therasmus.com.

Photo credit: Venla Shalin