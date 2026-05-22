GANG GREEN Announces 'Another Wasted Night' 40th-Anniversary Shows

Legendary Boston hardcore punk icons GANG GREEN, led by founder Chris Doherty, are returning to the East Coast for a select run of live dates in July and August alongside Boston punk legends THE FUS, TREE and WORM, celebrating the 40th anniversary of their landmark release "Another Wasted Night".

Widely regarded as one of the defining records of American hardcore and crossover punk, "Another Wasted Night" helped establish GANG GREEN as one of the most important and unpredictable bands to emerge from the fabled Boston hardcore underground. Fueled by the notoriety of the classic track "Alcohol" — covered by everyone from THE MEATMEN to METALLICA to DROPKICK MURPHYS — paired with now-legendary shows alongside artists like MISFITS, DEAD KENNEDYS, CIRCLE JERKS, SS DECONTROL, BAD BRAINS, and many more, the album's mix of speed, humor, aggression, and reckless energy continues to influence generations of punk, hardcore, metal, and skate bands around the world four decades later.

GANG GREEN's return to the stage marks a massive personal victory for Doherty, who suffered a paralyzing stroke in 2017, losing his ability to play guitar and being told he would never walk again. Since then, Chris has battled a lifetime of demons and overcome debilitating physical limitations to claw his way back onto the stage, waging a one-day-at-a-time battle for sobriety.

Says Doherty: "Since the stroke, getting back on stage is really all I have thought about. We tried doing some shows a few years ago, and it was fun, but it wasn't right, and I definitely wasn't ready — physically or mentally — so it just turned into fucking absolute chaos. And not the good kind. This time, we assembled one of the best lineups GANG GREEN has ever had, and for the first time, I have a great team. It definitely feels like GANG GREEN, and these songs are being played like they never have before. So fucking heavy. So fucking fast. What do you get when you take some of the fastest, heaviest, nastiest punk rock ever recorded and make it faster, heavier, and nastier? Come find out. But to be able to get on stage with this lineup and tear up 'Another Wasted Night' is going to be incredible. Funny being the weak link in my own band, but that's fucking punk rock."

The lineup features Doherty on vocals alongside longtime guitarist Chris Donelly, plus a pummeling lineup of New England hardcore veterans including drummer Christian "Opus" Lawrence (CRO-MAGS, David Ellefson, DEAD BY WEDNESDAY),bassist Mike Modeste (DEAD BY WEDNESDAY) and guitarist Kai Stone.

Alongside author Thom Hazaert, Doherty is also putting the finishing touches on "Boston Sober", a comprehensive oral history of GANG GREEN and their place in — and out of — the Boston hardcore scene. Assembled by Hazaert through extensive interviews with Doherty and dozens of others, the book is currently slated for release in early 2027.

More than just a band biography, "Boston Sober" tells the story of GANG GREEN founder Chris Doherty and the larger Boston punk/hardcore underground that helped shape independent music culture throughout the late '70s, '80s, and beyond. Crafted from extensive new interviews with musicians, friends, promoters, filmmakers, label execs, and scene veterans, the book captures the chaos, humor, addiction, survival, brotherhood, and contradictions that defined one of underground music's most influential scenes.

Structured as a multi-voice oral history, "Boston Sober" features contributions and recollections from figures spanning the worlds of hardcore, punk, metal, skate culture, and independent music, including members of CIRCLE JERKS, BLACK FLAG, SS DECONTROL, THE FUS, THE FREEZE, THE NEIGHBORHOODS, JERRY'S KIDS, THE LEMONHEADS, DROPKICK MURPHYS, NOFX, THE OUTLETS, TREE and many more, tracing the rise of Boston hardcore from basement parties, Media Workshop and The Rat through the explosion of American hardcore culture, major label collisions, international touring, addiction, collapse, survival, and legacy.

"Yeah, there's definitely some nostalgia, and it's fun to talk about this kind of stuff," says Hazaert. "But at its core, the book is about survival. About the people who made it through, the ones who didn't, and the culture that formed when all these straightedge bands, alcoholic bands, clubs, artists, and weirdos collided in one city at one moment in time — and how fleeting that moment actually was."

Additional information on "Boston Sober", including publisher details, release dates, preorders, events, and expanded touring activity, will be announced in the coming months.

Show dates:

July 30 - Hamden, CT -Space Ballroom

July 31 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

August 1 - Portland, ME - Genos Rock Club

August 2 - Albany, NY - Empire Live