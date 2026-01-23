THE RED JUMPSUIT APPARATUS Announces Deluxe Edition Of 'X's For Eyes'; Shares Previously Unreleased Song 'Angels Cry'

Platinum-certified alternative rock mainstays THE RED JUMPSUIT APPARATUS have announced the deluxe edition of their sixth album, "X's For Eyes", due out March 6 via Better Noise Music. Also today (Friday, January 23),the band has shared "Angels Cry", a new, previously unreleased track. The accompanying music video, directed by Shane Drake at Say So Pictures with additional production by Michael Lombardi from Better Noise, can be seen below.

THE RED JUMPSUIT APPARATUS singer Ronnie Winter describes "Angels Cry" as "a bittersweet story of love and loss in early teenage years. As an adult, I've learned these things are natural, but when you are young it feels like the end of the world. Turns out it was just the beginning."

"Angels Cry" follows the release of the single "Perfection" from "X's For Eyes" and its video directed by Shane Drake (PANIC! AT THE DISCO, PARAMORE).

"X's For Eyes - Deluxe Edition" track listing:

01. Always The King (feat Kellin Quinn)

02. Purple Halo

03. Perfection

04. X's For Eyes

05. Bad Beat

06. Slipping Through (No Kings)

07. Angels Cry

08. Home Improvement

09. Twenty Hour Drive

10. Kins And Carroll

11. Getting By

12. Worth It (feat. Craig Mabbitt)

13. Not Today

14. Perfection (feat. Derek Sanders)

15. Slipping Through (No Kings) [screams version]

Originally released on October 3, 2025 via Better Noise Music, the 11 songs on "X's For Eyes" find the band revving up their caffeinated pop sensibilities, throwing down the punishing riffola, delivering more electronic and ambient flourishes, and topping all of it off with Winter's high-pitched emoting. Factor in some hair-raising cameos from SLEEPING WITH SIRENS' Kellin Quinn ("Always The King") and ESCAPE THE FATE frontman Craig Mabbitt ("Worth It") and the result is genuinely THE RED JUMPSUIT APPARATUS's most strident full-length offering yet.

Formed in 2004 in Jacksonville, Florida, THE RED JUMPSUIT APPARATUS has accrued gold and multi-platinum singles — including their massive five-times-platinum hit single "Face Down" (which has over 176 million views on YouTube),double-platinum "Your Guardian Angel" (which has over 37 million views on YouTube) and double-platinum-certified debut album, "Don't You Fake It", alongside numerous high-ranking radio chart positions and a robust digital history of over 1.5 billion career streams. Sometimes it's hard to believe that THE RED JUMPSUIT APPARATUS began their expedition into the hearts and minds of a generation 20 years ago. Their blazing 2006 single "Face Down" delivered both anthemic choruses and a strident message about domestic abuse, achieving both sales accolades and adoration from crowds all over the planet.

Photo credit: K Enagonio