THE ROLLING STONES Announce Spring/Summer 2024 North American Tour

THE ROLLING STONES are going back on the road with a brand-new tour performing in 16 cities across the U.S. and Canada. Fans can expect to experience Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood play their most popular hits ranging from "Start Me Up", "Gimme Shelter", "Jumpin' Jack Flash", "Satisfaction" and more, as well as fan favorite deep cuts and music from their new album "Hackney Diamonds". The legendary rockers will be returning to the road following the success of their history-making and chart-topping studio album "Hackney Diamonds", which has just received a Grammy nomination for the project's lead single "Angry". Showcasing a new stage and high energy that only THE STONES can bring as one of the world's most iconic artists ever, this tour will guarantee a show to remember. The United States last hosted the rock n' roll giants during their critically acclaimed "No Filter" tour in 2021, which sold out stadiums across the country while becoming one of the highest-grossing concert tours of all time.

The "Stones Tour '24 Hackney Diamonds" sponsored by AARP is set to kick off April 28, 2024 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, with stops in Las Vegas, Glendale, East Rutherford, Seattle, Foxboro, Orlando, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Cleveland, Denver, Chicago, Vancouver, Los Angeles and Santa Clara. THE STONES will also make a stop at this year's New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival for a special performance on May 2. Full tour routing is below.

This past October, THE ROLLING STONES took over a New York City club, Racket NYC, to celebrate the release of "Hackney Diamonds" and turned it into a rock show, garnering rave reviews and giving the lucky audience a taste of what's to come. Tried and tested, these songs are ready to hit the stadiums following their incredible preview…

"Hackney Diamonds" is their first studio set of new material since 2005's "A Bigger Bang". Since then, THE STONES have continued to smash box office records on a series of global sell-out tours and released 2016's Grammy Award-winning "Blue & Lonesome", which featured their brilliant versions of many of the blues tracks that helped shape their sound, and topped album charts around the world. Last year, they thrilled European audiences totaling nearly a quarter of a million on the anniversary "Sixty" tour. THE ROLLING STONES have sold over 250 million albums worldwide.

AEG Presents' Concerts West is the promoter of the "Stones Tour '24 Hackney Diamonds".

"Stones Tour '24 Hackney Diamonds" tour dates:

April 28 - NRG Stadium - Houston, TX

May 2 - Jazz Fest - New Orleans, LA

May 7 - State Farm Stadium - Glendale, AZ

May 11 - Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas, NV

May 15 - Lumen Field - Seattle, WA

May 23 - MetLife Stadium - East Rutherford, NJ

May 30 - Gillette Stadium - Foxboro, MA

June 3 - Camping World Stadium - Orlando, FL

June 7 - Mercedes-Benz Stadium - Atlanta, GA

June 11 - Lincoln Financial Field - Philadelphia, PA

June 15 - Cleveland Browns Stadium - Cleveland, OH

June 20 - Empower Field at Mile High - Denver, CO

June 27 - Soldier Field - Chicago, IL

July 5 - BC Place - Vancouver, BC

July 10 - SoFi Stadium - Los Angeles, CA

July 17 - Levi's Stadium - Santa Clara, CA

Last month, THE ROLLING STONES achieved a significant milestone by claiming their 14th Number 1 album in the United Kingdom with "Hackney Diamonds", outperforming all other albums in the Top 5 in terms of sales.

In its first week, "Hackney Diamonds" amassed an impressive 72,200 chart units, making it the third highest-selling album of 2023 so far.

With 11 different studio albums reaching the top spot, THE ROLLING STONES have now tied with THE BEATLES, Robbie Williams and Bruce Springsteen, all of whom also have 11 studio albums that reached Number 1 on the U.K.'s Official Albums Chart.

Additionally, "Hackney Diamonds" claimed the top position on the Official Vinyl Albums Chart, marking the album with the highest number of copies sold in the vinyl format the week of its release, and making it the biggest week for vinyl sales of any album this year.

The 12-track album, was recorded in various locations around the world, including Henson Recording Studios, Los Angeles; Metropolis Studios, London; Sanctuary Studios, Nassau, Bahamas; Electric Lady Studios, New York; and The Hit Factory/Germano Studios, also in New York.

"Hackney Diamonds" album opener, the aforementioned "Angry", is followed by a further 11 tracks. Late drummer Charlie Watts features on two tracks, "Mess It Up" and "Live By The Sword". "Live By The Sword" additionally features bass from former STONES bassist Bill Wyman. "Bite My Head Off" has bass from Paul McCartney, and "Get Close" and "Live By The Sword" feature piano from Elton John.

In September, THE STONES launched the album at a globally livestreamed event from Hackney Empire in East London. The livestream was followed by the premiere of the video for "Angry" starring Emmy-nominated actress Sydney Sweeney ("The White Lotus", "Euphoria", "The Handmaid's Tale"),which to date has had over 22 million views.

"Hackney Diamonds" marks THE ROLLING STONES' first collaboration with New York-born producer and musician Andrew Watt, who was named "Producer Of The Year" at the 2021 Grammy Awards and has worked with Post Malone, Iggy Pop and Elton John.

The bespoke artwork for "Hackney Diamonds" is by digital animator Paulina Almira.

THE ROLLING STONES' new LP is the first since Watts died in 2021.

THE ROLLING STONES released a new track, "Living In A Ghost Town", in 2020.

In 2016, the band released "Blue & Lonesome", a covers collection paying tribute to old-school blues.

Photo credit: Mark Seliger