THE ROLLING STONES Partner With PANINI AMERICA For Trading Card Set

Panini America, the world's largest sports and entertainment collectibles company, announced a partnership with THE ROLLING STONES to produce the first fully licensed career spanning trading card set of the world's most legendary band.

Coming off the group's celebrated "Hackney Diamonds" 2024 North American tour, Panini will release Prizm The Rolling Stones. The card set will celebrate more than 60 years of THE STONES as a band and chronicle their music and record-setting tours. The Prizm brand will provide a broad canvas to celebrate THE STONES' inimitable style and iconic artwork.

"THE ROLLING STONES are an iconic brand, are integral to the history of music, and have millions of dedicated fans across the globe," said Mark Warsop, CEO of Panini America. "We are proud to be partnering with them and to share our products celebrating their legacy and so many of their memorable moments. We think that fans will be very excited."

The collection will be headlined by the case-hit Panini's Color Blast featuring frontman Mick Jagger, drummer Charlie Watts and guitarists Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood in front of a color burst tongue-and-lips logo. This will be featured in both the hobby and retail cases.

Bravado president Matt Young said of the partnership: "We're thrilled to be working with Panini on this career spanning collection that celebrates the history, success and continued global appeal of THE ROLLING STONES. Panini's focus on premium design and collectability make this a perfect partnership for ROLLING STONES fans all around the world and we can't wait for them to see what is planned."

Panini will also develop special die-cut cards including Albums that show off their discography married with Prizm's unique card styles. The die-cuts will also include Hot Lips (the band members in front of the signature tongue logo die-cut at the top),International Licks (more than 20 different Tongue and Lips featuring regional flags and colors) and Stubs (covering the gamut of tours thought the years.)

A second group of inserts will include The Original Stadium Show (covering the unique stage designs throughout the years),Behind the Scenes (backstage and in-studio),Singles (the cover art of their chart-topping hits) and Poster Perfection (original concert and tour documentary posters.)

The Prizm collection will also include a 100-card base set with more than 15 different color parallels.

Additional ROLLING STONES collections will be announced throughout the terms of this agreement.

Panini America is a subsidiary of The Panini Group, established over 60 years ago in Modena, Italy with subsidiaries throughout Europe, Latin America and the United States. Panini is the world leader in officially licensed collectibles and is the most significant publisher of collectibles in the U.S., with official licenses for NFL, NFLPA, NBA, NBPA, NASCAR, FIFA, LIV Golf, WWE, the Professional Fighters League, College, Disney and other key properties from many other licensors. Panini is also the exclusive trading card and sticker partner of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, Elite 11 and Pop Warner Little Scholars, Inc.

Panini has distribution channels in more than 150 countries and employs a staff of over 1,200.

For more information, visit www.paniniamerica.net.

When THE ROLLING STONES began playing gigs around London in 1962, the notion that a rock and roll band would last five years, let alone six decades, was an absurdity. Times and attitudes quickly changed, and THE ROLLING STONES took on the world and won. The band are among the most important reasons for the dramatic breakthroughs and transformations that have taken place in music over the last six decades. It is impossible to overestimate their importance in rock and roll history. Only a handful of musicians in any genre have achieved their stature. They exist in a pantheon of the most rarefied kind with recorded music sales of over 200 million, making them one of the best-selling music artists of all time.