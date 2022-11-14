THEORY OF A DEADMAN And SKILLET Announce 'Rock Resurrection' Tour

THEORY OF A DEADMAN and SKILLET have announced the co-headlining "Rock Resurrection" tour. The trek, with support from SAINT ASONIA, kicks off on February 17 in Gary, Indiana and runs through March 26, wrapping in Los Angeles. The 25-date trek includes stops in Milwaukee, Detroit, Boston, Cleveland, St. Louis, Dallas, Denver, Phoenix, and more. Artist presale begins Tuesday, November 15, with various other presales available Wednesday, November 16 and Thursday, November 17, all at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, November 18 at 10 a.m. local time.

"We're super stoked to be touring with our good friends in SKILLET and SAINT ASONIA this winter," shares THEORY OF A DEADMAN frontman Tyler Connolly. "We're also really looking forward to playing new material for our fans!!"

"We are so excited to be touring with our friends from THEORY again!," says SKILLET's John Cooper. "It's been several years since our last tour together, and this time we are also joined by our friends in SAINT ASONIA. We are looking forward to kicking off 2023 the right way by joining forces for a super-charged rock show! Panheads get ready!"

SKILLET + THEORY OF A DEADMAN tour dates:

Feb. 17 - Gary, IN - Hard Rock Live

Feb. 18 - Green Bay, WI - EPIC Event Center

Feb. 19 - East Moline, IL - The Rust Belt

Feb. 21 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom Club Stage

Feb. 22 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

Feb. 24 - Reading, PA - Santander Arena - Theater

Feb. 25 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner

Feb. 26 - Bangor, ME - Cross Insurance Center

Feb. 28 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom **

Mar. 01 - Rochester, NY - Main Street Armory

Mar. 03 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre

Mar. 04 - Mt. Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino - Theatre

Mar. 05 - Cincinnati, OH - AJB Music Center

Mar. 07 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl **

Mar. 08 - Pikeville, KY -Appalachian Wireless Arena

Mar. 10 - St Louis, MO - The Factory

Mar. 11 - Springfield, MO - Shrine Mosque

Mar. 12 - Tulsa, OK - Tulsa Theater

Mar. 14 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center

Mar. 15 - Dallas, TX - The Factory

Mar. 17 - Kansas City, MO - Midland Theatre

Mar. 18 - Omaha, NE - Baxter Arena

Mar. 19 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

Mar. 21 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl **

Mar. 22 - Phoenix, AZ - First Arizona Federal Theater

Mar. 24 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort – Grand Theatre

Mar. 25 - Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Live

Mar. 26 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

** no SKILLET

Earlier in the month, THEORY OF A DEADMAN released the official music video for its hard-hitting new single "Dinosaur", directed by Tony Corella. The release of "Dinosaur" last month marked the chart-topping quartet's first taste of new music since 2020's acclaimed album "Say Nothing" and a return to form stylistically. The hard-hitting, riff-heavy track, produced by Martin Terefe (Jason Mraz, YUNGBLUD),is currently impacting Active Rock radio nationwide, where it's already hit No. 25 on the chart, and is featured on various rock playlists across DSPs, including Spotify's Rock Rotation and Top Of The Rock, Apple Music's The New Rock and Breaking Rock, and Amazon Music's Rock Arena and Fresh Rock.

With sky-high hooks, riffs as thick as a 2x4, rumbling grooves, and a razor-sharp sense of humor, THEORY OF A DEADMAN — Tyler Connolly (lead vocals, guitar),Dave Brenner (guitar, backing vocals),Dean Back (bass),and Joey Dandeneau (drums, backing vocals) — have quietly persisted as an unapologetic, unbreakable, and undeniable hard rock force with major multi-platinum hits and countless sold-out shows in each of the past two decades. Jamming together in basements throughout high school, the band burst out of their small hometown of North Delta, British Columbia with the self-titled "Theory Of A Deadman" during 2002. In addition to the double-platinum breakthrough album "Scars & Souvenirs" (2008) and gold-certified "The Truth Is…" (2011),THEORY OF A DEADMAN have notched a procession of hits, including the gold-certified "All Or Nothing", "Bitch Came Back" and "Lowlife", platinum-certified "Angel", "Hate My Life" and "Not Meant To Be", double-platinum "Bad Girlfriend" and triple-platinum "RX (Medicate)". As the biggest smash of their career thus far, the latter hit, off their 2017 album "Wake Up Call", marked their third No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Mainstream Rock Tracks chart and garnered a nomination for "Rock Song Of The Year" at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. Their impressive catalogue has also logged two Top 10 debuts on the Billboard 200 and amassed more than one billion collective streams on Spotify alone and over 675 million views on their official YouTube. In 2020, the award-winning band's seventh studio album, "Say Nothing", landed at No. 2 on the Billboard Alternative Albums chart and No. 3 on the Rock Albums chart. Plus, the album, featuring the chart-topping and powerful single "History Of Violence", earned praise from American Songwriter, Billboard, Alternative Press and Classic Rock magazine which awarded it four out of five stars.

SKILLET is one of the best-selling rock bands of the 21st century. The two-time Grammy Award-nominated, Pandora Billionaires Club members, and multi-platinum rockers have an undying spirit that has humbly asserted and affirmed them as one of this generation's most successful rock acts. However, as all classic underdog stories do, it happened quietly under the radar. By 2019, they not only garnered a pair of Grammy Award nods and sold over 12 million albums worldwide, but they also took home a Billboard Music Award for the double-platinum "Awake". Its breakout single "Monster" is five times platinum and remains one of the most streamed rock songs of all time. 2016's "Unleashed" bowed at No. 3 on the Billboard 200. Hitting No. 1 on rock radio, the lead single "Feel Invincible" cracked 643 million global audio streams and went platinum. Meanwhile, the gold-certified "Unleashed" became their fourth consecutive album to receive either a gold, platinum, or double-platinum status. Their 2019 release "Victorious" included the top ten rock radio hit "Legendary", which lived up to its name with over 108 million streams. To date, nine original tunes earned RIAA recognition in tandem with high-profile syncs by everyone from WWE and Marvel to ESPN and NFL. Between selling out arenas in 26 countries and four continents, the group performed on "Conan" and graced the pages of USA Today and The New York Times, SKILLET debuted its first graphic novel, "Eden: A Skillet Graphic Novel", with Z2 Comics, which became the publisher’s best-selling book of all time, followed by "Eden II: The Aftermath". SKILLET's latest album, "Dominion", came out in January.