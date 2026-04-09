TIM MONTANA Shares New Single 'Break Me Down'

Tim Montana has built a reputation for delivering unapologetically loud, high-energy songs driven by blistering guitar riffs, raw vocals, and a rebellious, blue-collar attitude. Blending Southern rock swagger with modern hard-rock production, Montana's sound truly bridges the worlds of various genres, earning him a growing audience across multiple formats. His music reflects the rugged independence of the American West, with lyrics rooted in hard work, freedom, and living life on your own terms.

Montana has just released a new single, "Break Me Down", which sets an immediate impact with heavy-hitting guitar riffs that kick in, pulling listeners in before vocals even start. The track builds into an emotional, powerful chorus, pairing melodies with intense visual storytelling in the accompanying music video.

Montana comments: "'Break Me Down' comes from a place of anxiety, control, and feeling too far gone. It's about realizing the right person can drag you out of hell — whether you're ready or not. This one's for the people who can see light in the darkness, and for the broken souls who never show it on the outside."

Directed by Richard Gray, the "Break Me Down" music video was shot at Yellowstone Film Ranch in Pray, Montana. Watch it below.

Known for his electrifying live performances and larger-than-life presence, Montana has shared stages with some of the biggest names in rock and has continues to expand his reach with charting singles and a rapidly growing fan base. Whether in the studio or onstage, Tim Montana brings an unmistakable authenticity and intensity that sets him apart as one of the most distinctive voices in modern rock.

For as much as Tim Montana may be known as a wild man (and he certainly is),he really asserts himself as a tried-and-true storyteller. His story has twisted and turned with the unforgiving unpredictability of a Montana winter. He went from a rough youth spent off-the-grid in a trailer powered by a faulty generator to captivating a devout global fanbase, dropping successful independent albums, selling out shows, and earning the endorsement of childhood heroes such as Dave Grohl. At 21 years old, Tim settled in Music City. He busted his ass and found a way to be heard. He caught the attention of David Letterman who personally booked Montana on "The Late Show With David Letterman". Unlocking a creative chemistry with Billy Gibbons of ZZ TOP, their collaborations included "This Beard Came Here to Party", which served as the anthem for the 2013 World Series champion Boston Red Sox and the Nashville Predators during the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs. He co-wrote radio hits for Kid Rock such as "Tennessee Mountain Top" and "Greatest Show On Earth" for 2017’s "Sweet Southern Sugar" — which bowed in the Top 10 of the Billboard 200. Charlie Sheen espoused his admiration for Tim on social media and wound up directing the music video for "Mostly Stoned". Following 2021's "Long Shots", Tim he let his grunge flag fly, while still telling the kind of stories fans fell in love with in the first place. Now, he infuses Space Needle-shaking grunge grit with a different kind of frontier poetry, bringing together vivid lyricism, vulnerable melodies, and vicious distortion.

Photo credit: Spidey Smith