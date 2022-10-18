TIM 'RIPPER' OWENS, BOB DAISLEY, TONY MACALPINE, Others To Be Featured On 'Metal Hall Of Fame All Stars' CD

The Metal Hall Of Fame has announced the upcoming release from the "Metal Hall Of Fame All Stars", a collaboration of musicians joining together to support the Metal Hall Of Fame's mission of preserving hard rock and heavy metal music for future generations.

"Attack Of The Witch" and "Apocalypse" are two brand new songs from the "Metal Hall Of Fame All Stars" CD/DVD box set. They will be available October 28 on all streaming platforms worldwide via Deko Entertainment (ADA/Warner Music Group).

"Attack Of The Witch" features Bob Daisley (OZZY OSBOURNE, RAINBOW, YNGWIE MALMSTEEN),guitarist Tony MacAlpine, studio/touring drummer Pat Gesualdo, Mike Tirelli (RIOT, HOLY MOTHER) and Derek Sherinian (DREAM THEATER, SONS OF APOLLO).

"Apocalypse" features Tim "Ripper" Owens (ICED EARTH, JUDAS PRIEST),Mike Orlando (ADRENALINE MOB),Joe Dell (SLEEPY HOLLOW) and Gesualdo.

The "Metal Hall Of Fame All Stars" CD/DVD box set will be available December 2022. It is complete with bonus tracks and a retrospective DVD, which features the Metal Hall Of Fame inductees and performances from the annual "Metal Hall Of Fame" celebrity gala.

Bruce Pucciarello, Deko president, enthusiastically endorses the "Metal Hall Of Fame All Stars" CD/DVD project.

"At Deko, we like to combine artists in big cooperative projects, so when Pat came to us with this powerful blend from the best musicians in the genre, it made perfect sense for Deko to be involved," he said. "Powerful pieces of music."

"We are excited to bring some great new songs to hard rock and heavy metal fans everywhere with the 'Metal Hall Of Fame All Stars' CD," says Metal Hall Of Fame president/CEO Pat Gesualdo. "All the musicians wanted to bring the fans a variation of songs in the true hard rock and metal tradition. They think the fans will enjoy them as much as they did recording them."

Metal Hall Of Fame is a nonprofit organization dedicated to enshrining iconic musicians and music industry executives who are responsible for making hard rock and heavy metal music what it is today. Their contribution to the genre is invaluable, and they continue to inspire fans throughout the world, from generation to generation.

The Metal Hall Of Fame holds the annual "Metal Hall Of Fame" celebrity gala every January.