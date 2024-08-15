TIM 'RIPPER' OWENS: K.K. DOWNING 'Treats Everybody The Same, Whether It's The Crew Or The Band'

In a new interview with "Double T Mornings", the morning show on Rockford, Illinois's 96.7 The Eagle radio station, KK'S PRIEST frontman Tim "Ripper" Owens spoke about the band's second album, "The Sinner Rides Again", which came out last September via Napalm Records. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, it's classic metal with modern tones, and it's a lot of layers, a lot of versatility, aggressive, some mellow parts, some sing-along parts. Classic metal — it's a lot of classic metal, if you're into that, with a lot of the clichés and 'good versus evil' and this and that. It's got everything. I'll tell you, it's a fantastic sound, mix, songs. It's a really good record. They go over so well. You can go to YouTube and check out the videos — 'One More Shot At Glory', 'Strike Of The Viper', and so on. Just go to KK'S PRIEST and check 'em out, and check out the videos, too, and see what we're doing. There's a lot of live videos of us out there, so they can really see what's going on. But the records have just been — the reception has been unbelievable."

Regarding what it has been like sharing the stage with fellow ex-JUDAS PRIEST member K.K. Downing (guitar) again, after having originally worked together more than two decades ago, Tim said: "Well, it's great, because the thing about K.K. is he's just such a great guy and so friendly and so passionate, and he treats everybody the same, whether it's the crew or the band, and everybody just has a great time. Sometimes you have to realize this is K.K. Downing. I think people don't. My daughter was on tour with us for a couple of shows. She's 19. She was on the American tour. We went out to dinner, K.K. and myself and my daughter. Afterwards, I had to tell her, 'You've gotta realize, this guy changed the face of guitar playing — him and Glenn Tipton. This is why people play guitar, because of K.K. Downing.' But looking over at him, and he's so good and he's having so much fun, it's really enjoyable."

As previously reported, KK'S PRIEST, which also includes guitarist A.J. Mills (HOSTILE),bassist Tony Newton (VOODOO SIX) and drummer Sean Elg (DEATHRIDERS, CAGE),and German/American metal legends ACCEPT will join forces this fall 2024 for a North American tour. Both bands are touring in support of their brand new albums, out now via Napalm Records.

The massive run will begin on August 31 in Los Angeles, California, visiting a slew of major cities in the USA and Canada — such as Toronto, Montreal, New York and Nashville — before coming to an end in San Francisco, California on October 7.

KK'S PRIEST's first-ever U.S. headlining tour, which featured support from L.A. GUNS and BURNING WITCHES, kicked off on March 7 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and concluded on March 24 at Keswick Theatre in Glenside, Pennsylvania.

KK'S PRIEST's sophomore album, "The Sinner Rides Again", came out in September 2023 via the Austrian label Napalm Records.

KK'S PRIEST made its live debut on July 6, 2023 at Downing's KK's Steel Mill in Wolverhampton, United Kingdom.

K.K. formed KK'S PRIEST after JUDAS PRIEST turned down his offer to rejoin the band for their 50th-anniversary tour. It followed a couple of celebrated stage appearances, first with former MANOWAR guitarist Ross The Boss in the summer of 2019, then with a one-off lineup that included former MEGADETH bassist David Ellefson and former PRIEST drummer Les Binks later that year.

KK'S PRIEST released its debut album, "Sermons Of The Sinner", in October 2021 via Explorer1 Music Group/EX1 Records.

Downing spent four months writing and recording "Sermons Of The Sinner" and, along with new ideas, he even resurrected a few archived riffs from the 1980s.

Downing was reunited with JUDAS PRIEST for a performance at the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony in November 2022 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

PRIEST received the Musical Excellence Award at the event, which honored Eminem, Dolly Parton, DURAN DURAN, Lionel Richie, Pat Benatar, EURYTHMICS and Carly Simon in the Performers category.

Downing left PRIEST in 2011 amid claims of band conflict, shoddy management and declining quality of performance. He was replaced by Richie Faulkner, nearly three decades his junior.

In 2019, Downing said that he reached out to JUDAS PRIEST about taking part in the band's 50th-anniversary tour but that their response was that they were not interested in including him in the celebrations.

In 2018, Downing revealed that he sent two resignation letters to his bandmates when he decided to quit JUDAS PRIEST. The first was described as "a graceful exit note, implying a smooth retirement from music," while the second was "angrier, laying out all of his frustrations with specific parties."

Downing later said that he believed the second letter was "a key reason" he wasn't invited to rejoin PRIEST after Glenn Tipton's decision to retire from touring.

Owens joined PRIEST in 1996 and recorded two studio albums with the band — 1997's "Jugulator" and 2001's "Demolition" — before PRIEST reunited with Rob Halford in 2003.