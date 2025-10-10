TIMO KOTIPELTO Hopes It Won't Take Another Seven Years For STRATOVARIUS To Release Next Studio Album

In a new interview with Mexico's Summa Inferno, STRATOVARIUS vocalist Timo Kotipelto was asked about the progress of the songwriting sessions for the band's follow-up to 2022's "Survive" album. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "The thing is that we changed the whole working progress, the way we compose, with the last album. In the past we used to compose — Matias [Kupiainen, guitar] composed some songs completely, and then he sent the songs to other guys. And I did the same and Jens [Johansson, keyboards] and Lauri [Porra, bass] too. But last time we wanted to get together and start from zero. Basically, it was Matias, me and Jens sitting in my studio for months, and we were, like, starting the morning with a coffee and then asking, 'Do you have any ideas?' And then maybe I had some melodies and Matias had some riffs and then we started working, just building the song from there, whatever comes. And then we tried to check if that song is reasonable. And if it sounded all right, then we worked harder on it. But if it was, like we were already, like, 'Ah, that's shit,' then we just rejected it and then we moved on to a new one. So that's why it took a lot of time. And I think it will take a lot of time this time, but hopefully not seven years."

Timo continued: "We had one get-together last year and we started composing and hopefully we will find some time soon to get together. But this is how we try to compose again. I have already some melodies, but I don't wanna start composing the full song because I want the input from Matias and Jens. And it takes time. But we also think that we don't want to release an album every second year just because somebody says that you need to release an album, that you can get tours and so on. So we wanna have like a masterwork. That's what we are aiming for — very good-quality songs. But it takes time."

Released in September 2022 via earMUSIC, "Survive" marked STRATOVARIUS's first studio album in seven years. The LP showcases the band's evolution and renewed energy while staying true to their symphonic roots.

A blistering comeback from one of Finland's most seminal metal bands, "Survive" was described in a press release as "full of dynamics and drama, feeding on a wide range of emotions along the way. But the core message that this triumphant sonic endeavor conveys is one of struggle, defiance, hope, and victory."

STRATOVARIUS gained international success with albums like "Fourth Dimension" (1995),"Episode" (1996) and the epic project "Elements, Pt. 1" (a peak in the progressive and symphonic style of power metal) and "Elements, Pt. 2", to name just a few of the band's milestones. In 2009, "Polaris" marked a fresh start for STRATOVARIUS as guitarist and band leader Timo Tolkki left the group. Instead of being a difficult re-start, "Polaris" showed STRATOVARIUS in top form and perfectly able to captivate. The album became a hell of a comeback and charted higher than previous releases around the globe. Since then, STRATOVARIUS continue to walk the path of success, inspiring fans and other bands, young and old.

Photo courtesy of Atom Splitter PR