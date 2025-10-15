TOM GABRIEL FISCHER On CELTIC FROST's 'Cold Lake': 'It's The Worst Album Of' My '44 Years As A Musician'

In a new interview with Colombia's Alejandrosis, CELTIC FROST mainman Tom Gabriel Fischer (a.k.a. Tom Warrior) once again reflected on the band's much-maligned 1988 album "Cold Lake", an effort he says is "probably the worst" LP of his career. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "[I've been a] musician for 44 years and have done many records. And, of course, in such a long time, in four and a half decades, you also make mistakes. I'm a human being. And I'm very, very far from perfect. And 'Cold Lake' was an experiment at the time that we thought would be interesting. We wanted to have an album that is a little more positive, a little more melodic, and so on and so on, a little more party, but it turned out to be a huge mistake artistically. I think the album is a catastrophe on an artistic level. It has a bad production, it has bad songwriting, it has bad lyrics, it has a bad presentation. We worked with a producer that wasn't really suited for CELTIC FROST, so I think it is probably the worst album of my career. It's the worst album of 44 years as a musician. Having said that, the album was released in 1988, 37 years ago, so that's a very long time. And I've learned a lot since then. I've become a much better musician. I've become a producer myself. And I think 'Cold Lake' was probably an important step in becoming more critical towards myself in analyzing my own work and implementing a higher quality standard towards my own work. So even though musically I think it's a terrible album, it probably made me a more mature human being and a more mature or more experienced musician."

Fischer previously talked about "Cold Lake" during a November 2020 interview with Italy's Poisoned Rock. He stated at the time: "'Cold Lake' is just a complete failure. When we formed CELTIC FROST, we wanted to be very experimental, we wanted to be very courageous, we didn't wanna be afraid of taking a chance. On the other hand, that doesn't guarantee to you that you always do something good. And I think 'Cold Lake' is a monumental failure. We tried a different thing, we tried to do something melodic, but I think in the context of the late 1980s, bands really lost their plot, they lost their path, and I think CELTIC FROST was one of those bands. The album no longer sounds like CELTIC FROST, it no longer has the depth and seriousness that CELTIC FROST had. And it didn't have the sound. There was also different people involved, and I think all these things contribute that the album is really the low point of the entire career of CELTIC FROST. It was an experiment, but it was a bad experiment. It was a failed experiment. I think the album is an embarrassment — it's an artistic embarrassment."

CELTIC FROST reformed in 2001 and released its comeback album "Monotheist" via Century Media/Prowling Death in 2006. The band broke up in 2008, with Fischer going on to form TRIPTYKON.

"Monotheist" was CELTIC FROST's first LP to to enter the national Swiss chart. The group's first album in 13 years sold just under 2,500 copies in the United States in its first week of release, according to Nielsen SoundScan.

Former CELTIC FROST bassist Martin Eric Ain died in October 2017 after suffering a heart attack at the age of 50.

Ain handled lead vocals on the song "A Dying God Coming Into Human Flesh" on "Monotheist".

TRIPTYKON has released two full-length albums, a live LP, an EP, a single and two box sets in its 17 years as a band.

TRIPTYKON 2025 is Tom Gabriel Warrior (voice/guitar),Vanja Slajh (bass),V. Santura (guitar/vocals) and Hannes Grossmann (drums/percussion).

TRIPTYKON's previous album releases are "Eparistera Daimones" (2010),"Melana Chasmata" (2014) and "Requiem - Live At Roadburn 2019" (2020).