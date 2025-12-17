TOM MORELLO Teams With BEARTOOTH's CALEB SHOMO For 'Everything Burns' Single

RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE guitarist Tom Morello has teamed up with BEARTOOTH vocalist Caleb Shomo for a new single, "Everything Burns". The track was produced by Tyler Smyth (FALLING IN REVERSE, ROYAL & THE SERPENT) and made its in-game debut in the latest update to the "Final Fantasy XIV" video game.

Morello said in a statement: "'Everything Burns' is a high-energy, riff-heavy banger that feels like it's rising from the streets.

"Collaborating with BEARTOOTH and super producer Tyler Smyth to forge this ferocious next single from my upcoming solo album was a real thrill."

Shomo added: "Creating 'Everything Burns' was the definition of lightning in a bottle. Pressure makes diamonds.

"When I got a call saying 'Tom Morello wants you to sing on a song for a huge project and it's due in a few hours,' I had no idea what would happen, but I gave it all I had and it turned into something that's truly once in a lifetime.

"I couldn't be more honored to be a part of this with Tom and the entire 'Final Fantasy' family that made this happen. Life goal achieved."

In addition to "Everything Burns", Morello's upcoming solo album will also include the previously released track "Pretend You Remember Me" and "Soldier In The Army Of Love", his collaboration with son Roman.

"I'm not trying to put songs in video games; I'm trying to make great songs that matter," Morello told NME. "'Everything Burns' is a song that really matters at this moment in time. It's both a warning and a call to action."

"In a lot of ways, it's a song about self-empowerment," added Shomo. "Sometimes I can be so on fire that it feels like nothing can stop me. It's also about how it doesn't matter who you are or how much money or power you have, you are also flammable — so be aware of the shit you're doing to other people in this world."

Regarding the fact that it only took 48 hours to complete "Everything Burns", Morello said: "It felt like a dice roll. We were either going to figure it out, or we weren't. When I got the track back from Caleb [with his vocals on], I was absolutely blown away. Not only were the riffs huge and the groove was very compelling, but Caleb's vocals were incredible. He managed to write a song that not only matched the majesty of 'Final Fantasy', but also matched the energy, challenges and potentially destructive nature of 2025. 'Everything Burns' really is a reflection of our current world. It's a warning to both us and the powers that be. It was like capturing lightning in a bottle. The track literally wouldn't have happened in any other circumstance."