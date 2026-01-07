JACK OSBOURNE Opens Up About Being Raised By OZZY OSBOURNE: 'My Dad Had Amazing Work Ethic'

During a brand new appearance on the Leave No Doubt Fatherhood podcast, Jack Osbourne spoke about what it was like to grow up as Ozzy Osbourne's son and how it affected his parenting style with his four kids. Asked what things he took away from the way he was brought up by the legendary heavy metal singer, Jack said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "The first thing that always comes to mind is my dad had amazing work ethic. Everyone always thinks, 'Oh, a rock star. [He] must be wild.' I think a lot of images pop up for people, like Axl Rose [GUNS N' ROSES] waiting four hours to get on stage and riots starting, and this and that, and don't get me wrong, my dad would have his moments, but because of the way he grew up — super working class; both his parents worked in factories; he got one pair of shoes a year-type thing when he was a kid, and he did not grow up with any wealth, any abundance, nothing. And so I think, for him, respecting work and respecting the privilege of his job — and he always knew that as quick as it comes, it can also go. And so that was something that always stuck out to me and something he would always share with me. He would always say, 'The same people you meet going up, you meet going down, so be good to people you work with, and show up when you say you're gonna show up and do your job.' And something that he always [said] — this always sticks out to me — he was, like, 'If at first you don't succeed, try, try again,' is what he would always say. And I think that was very much ingrained to him from his father of, like, strong work ethic. 'Cause my grandfather worked nights at a toolmaking factory — his whole life."

Jack went on to admit that "there were times when" Ozzy "wasn't the greatest parent. He came from a time where fathers didn't really parent back then," the 40-year-old explained. "They went to work, they did the deal. And when we were kids, there'd be arguments, and as a teenager, you'd fight with your dad kind of shit. And I remember one time he looked at me, he was, like, 'What have you got to complain about? You've never wanted for anything. You've got every[thing],' whatever. And I was, like, 'I want a dad. I want a relationship with you.' 'Cause he had his own struggles, he had his own addiction issues that he struggled with for most of his life. And that is a huge wedge in any parental kind of arena. But I think so much of parenting is you learn from your parents' mistakes ultimately, and you pick and choose, 'Hey, I liked that my parents did that,' 'I didn't like that my parents did that.' And that's okay, 'cause our parents did the same shit. And my dad didn't raise me at all like his dad raised him. And same with my mother — she very much was very different from her parents. And that's kind of, whether people realize it or not, I think that's the gift we give our kids. If they're aware enough, we give 'em that playbook to operate from when they're ready to be parents."

In December 2025, Jack and his wife, Aree Gearhart, announced that they are expecting their second baby together.

Jack later revealed that he told his late father he would be a grandad again before Ozzy's death in July 2025.

Jack shares three children — Pearl, Andy and Minnie — with his ex-wife, Lisa Stelly.

Jack and Aree got engaged in December 2021 and welcomed their first baby, Maple, the following July.

Ozzy's death certificate revealed that died on July 22, 2025 of a heart attack. The certificate filed in London also said Osbourne suffered from coronary artery disease and Parkinson's disease.

A private funeral service for Ozzy was held on July 31, 2025 on the 250-acre grounds of the house the legendary BLACK SABBATH singer and his wife bought in 1993 in Buckinghamshire, England. Only 110 of the singer's friends and family members attended the service, including his SABBATH bandmates, Robert Trujillo (METALLICA),Rob Zombie, Zakk Wylde, Marilyn Manson and Corey Taylor (SLIPKNOT).

The day before the private funeral, thousands of fans gathered in the streets of Birmingham to pay tribute to Ozzy. Sharon, along with their children Aimée, Kelly and Jack, joined mourners for the emotional tribute.