TOMMY LEE Joins OnlyFans: 'I Have Now Gone Over To A Place Where You Can Be Free As F***'

MÖTLEY CRÜE drummer Tommy Lee has launched a profile on OnlyFans, a subscriber-based social media platform popular among porn stars and sex workers.

Lee made the announcement while speaking to the crowd at the final concert of CRÜE's "The Stadium Tour" Friday (September 9) at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Referring to the fact that he posted a nude photo on social media last month, Tommy said: "In case you guys are fucking living under a rock, I've been in trouble a little bit lately." The nude photo, a selfie of Lee from the face down, was posted alongside the caption, "Ooooopppsss," before it was taken down from Instagram and Facebook.

"I wanna see what kind of trouble we can get into tonight. We are in fucking Las Vegas, right? And I think that we should dispel that fucking bullshit 'What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas.' Fuck that. Let's fucking share it with the world."

Lee then urged the men in the crowd to show their penises before addressing the fact that his graphic photo was removed from the Meta-owned platforms.

"I showed you my shit," he said. They took it down off the Internet. No more dicks, no more titties. What I've done is I have now gone over to a place where you can be free as fuck. And you can show anybody whatever the fuck you want, and they don't fucking take it down." He then turned his back to the audience, bent over and pulled down his pants to reveal the words "Only Fans" written on his butt cheeks.

Last year, OnlyFans, where sex workers, influencers and celebrities charge subscribers for access to photos and videos, sparked outrage when it announced it would ban "sexually explicit" content. The platform backtracked within days, "suspending" its policy change following "assurances" from banks that adult content would not be penalized.

OnlyFans, which takes a 20% commission fee from creators, generated around $4 billion from its two million content creators in 2021.

Lee's controversial graphic image, which showed the heavily tattooed musician naked while sitting on the edge of a tub, was up for at least four hours, which was described by one Twitter user as "an insane amount of time."

Before the photo was removed, Lee's wife, Brittany Furlan, commented on the picture with "OH MY GOD," and the dating app Grindr responded with, "Wrong app, babe".

Instagram explicitly states that it does not allow nude photos.

"This includes photos, videos, and some digitally-created content that show sexual intercourse, genitals, and close-ups of fully-nude buttocks," it says on its web site. "It also includes some photos of female nipples, but photos in the context of breastfeeding, birth giving and after-birth moments, health-related situations or an act of protest are allowed."

Lee's penis was featured in a sex tape he made with then-wife Pamela Anderson during their 1998 honeymoon. The video ended up finding its way online after being stolen from their home by an electrician. According to Marie Claire, Pamela later sued the distribution company, but ended up settling, and the tape continued to be available online as a result. The tape reportedly made $77 million in less than 12 months.

The scandal was the focus of Hulu's "Pam & Tommy" series, which was released in February. In an episode of the series, actor Sebastian Stan, who played Lee, has a pep talk with his animated penis.

Show creator Robert Siegel later explained to Variety that he adapted the conversation from Lee's 2005 memoir, "Tommyland", adding, "There was gentle pushback, because you've got to push back a little when a talking penis is presented to you. But Hulu was extremely supportive."

Lee's penis was ranked at number eight on Gawker's list of "20 Famous Big D**ks," behind Wilt Chamberlain's.