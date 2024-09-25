TOMMY LEE's Wife Rescues Their Dog From Coyote Attack In Backyard Of Couple's Home

MÖTLEY CRÜE drummer Tommy Lee's dog Neena was narrowly saved from a coyote attack near the pool of his Los Angeles home

Lee and his wife Brittany Furlan shared Ring surveillance camera video showing the coyote grabbing the 10-year-old dachshund from poolside and running out of frame while Furlan screams and follows. Lee can then be seen running outside to see what was wrong after Furlan managed to rescue the dog.

"Neena is safe. I climbed up the wall and grabbed her out of its mouth. Thank God she's a little bit fat because he couldn't make it over the wall with her," Furlan captioned the clip.

"If it was teenie she would've been gone. This is in Broad daylight at 1 PM. They are getting more brazen and hungry. Please be safe. I'm not even letting the dogs out anymore. This is ridiculous. Hug your babies extra tight," she added.

"Trigger warning: I was letting the dogs out to pee and I was watching them and a coyote came and grabbed Neena in broad daylight," Furlan wrote in text shared before the video.

"Please be very careful with your dogs. I've lived here for four years and I've never seen one coyote and then today this happened. They are desperate," Furlan added in the text.

On her Instagram Stories, Furlan revealed Neena was doing fine after the terrifying ordeal. "Thank you for all the love. We are ok, thank God," Furlan wrote.

The incident occurred at the couple's home in Brentwood, a neighborhood on the west side of Los Angeles near and in the Santa Monica Mountains.

Furlan later gave an interview to NBC Los Angeles, explaining that she wanted to speak out because "I just think it's such an important message" about the safety of pets in Southern California.

"We get lazy, and we go, 'You know, it's OK, it's 1 o'clock in the afternoon, nothing's going to happen,'" she said. "And this is what happens. Sometimes you just get too comfortable."

"Thank God I always watch them," she added.

Furlan went on to say that their wall is 10-feet high and that they had never seen a coyote in the backyard in the four years that they had lived there.

According to the U.S. Forest Service., there are between 250,000 and 750,000 coyotes in California.

The state Fish and Wildlife Department says on its web site, "They have adapted to surviving, and often thriving, alongside humans in many California communities."