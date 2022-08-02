TOMMY THAYER Teaches Four Iconic KISS Solos Exclusively On GIBSON App

The new Gibson App simplifies the learning process and brings guitar-playing to life for the current and next generation of guitarists in a modern, comprehensive, and intuitive way. The Gibson App is the place to take your guitar-playing to the next level. New to the App this week is the Gibson App Guide, where players can get exclusive step-by-step guidance and instruction straight from the music icons who write and perform legendary songs.

In the latest addition to the Gibson App Guide, fans can learn how to play KISS guitarist Tommy "Spaceman" Thayer's favorite iconic KISS guitar solos including "Shout It Out Loud", "Detroit Rock City", "Black Diamond" and "Psycho Circus". Learn each solo through video-guided lessons from Thayer himself showing you all of his hints and tricks to master the individual parts, then jump into the song lessons and refine those newly acquired solo skills. New Gibson App Guides are added regularly and include Jared James Nichols's "Guide To Blues", Richie Faulkner's (JUDAS PRIEST) "Guide To Metal", Celisse's "Guide To Songwriting" and more.

Thayer has had a long relationship with Gibson and Epiphone, releasing four sold-out Epiphone Les Paul signature guitars with the brand including his most recent release, the Epiphone Tommy Thayer Electric Blue Les Paul.

The Gibson App uses a unique two-way, interactive platform to teach guitar students how to do everything from playing their first note to shredding loads of songs. The Gibson App features interactive lessons with thousands of lessons and songs. Learn the songs step by step with video tutorials from superstar artists and pro guitarists in the "Gibson App Guide". The Gibson App also includes a built-in tuner, metronome, Gibson TV, and new songs are added every week. The Gibson App free version features a few lessons a day, the premium version of the Gibson App offers full access and a 14-day free trial, then $19.99/£16.49 monthly or $119.99/£98.99 yearly.

Download the Gibson Apphere.

The Gibson App uses "audio augmented reality" to provide dynamic feedback to students as they learn and play. As you pluck a note or strum a chord, the Gibson App listens to your guitar and gives you real-time feedback on your playing. It also gives students a more contextual learning experience: Instead of learning chords and scales in a vacuum, you're able to practice on a scrolling tablature that lets you hear how you sound with the backing of a virtual band. That means you can load up Tom Petty's "American Girl", PIXIES' "Where is My Mind", Joan Jett's "I Hate Myself For Loving You", Kane Brown's "Heaven", Ed Sheeran's "Shape Of You", QUEEN's "Killer Queen" and GUNS N' ROSES' "Sweet Child O' Mine", and hundreds of songs in a wide-range of genres, to see how your play matches up with such seminal tracks.

As you're playing, the Gibson App gives you feedback on timing and tone, ensuring that students are getting active input on how their play is developing. The Gibson App appeals to players of all levels, it's not just for beginners looking to learn a few chords, the app can assist seasoned guitarists who are working their way through difficult riffs, want to learn their favorite songs, or polish their advanced techniques.

Players can also challenge themselves by speeding up or slowing the tabs. Like having a full-time guitar teacher, the Gibson App keeps track of all your progress and adjusts lesson plans accordingly. The Gibson App released a "backing track mode" which supports both lesson and song playback without headphones, so users can self-select what works best for their current environment. And that's not all: the Gibson App also packs in a fully-featured digital tuner for guitar first-timers, there's even a detailed lesson on how to tune your instrument, a multi-function metronome, players can connect to free one-on-one consultations with Gibson's Virtual Guitar Tech team, and to direct links to the Gibson, Epiphone and Kramer online stores for easy shopping for guitars, gear, apparel, and accessories.

The Gibson App is more than a pocket-sized guitar teacher, it's loaded with an archive of exclusive content and original programming from its premium and accessible award-winning online network Gibson TV, featuring music icons telling their best guitar stories, with more episodes and installments added regularly. Users can watch BLACK SABBATH's Tony Iommi share insights and tales from his decades-long career on the series "Icons", dive into Joe Bonamassa's assortment of legendary Les Paul guitars on "The Collection" or see how Gibson's iconic instruments are made in their Nashville factory from body to binding on "The Process". There's even a series called "The Scene" that focuses on backstage stories from hallowed music venues from coast to coast like The Troubadour and Grand Ole Opry.