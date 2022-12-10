  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

TOOL Announces '10,000 Days'-Inspired Collectible Statue

December 10, 2022

TOOL has announced its first-ever collectible statue. Inspired by visionary artist and spiritualist Alex Grey's "Skull Fetus" artwork for the band's fourth studio album, 2006's "10,000 Days", the statue will be made available on Friday, December 16 at 9 a.m. PST/12 p.m. EST.

TOOL announced the statue in a social media post on Friday (December 9),calling it a "maquette", which is described as "a model for a larger piece of sculpture, created in order to visualize how it might look and to work out approaches and materials for how it might be made."

Grey first worked with TOOL on 2011's "Lateralus" album. In his 2017 interview as part of a Kerrang! TOOL cover story, Alex noted how the group "avoid the easy path and favor the hard, evolutionary road" and that "as sonic shamans, they are industrial strength psychedelic 'Tools Of The Gods', emitting visual and auditory resonance with the mysterium tremendum."

TOOL formed in 1990 and has released five studio albums thus far: "Undertow" (1993),"Ænima" (1996),"Lateralus" (2001),"10,000 Days" (2006) and "Fear Inoculum" (2019); two EPs: "72826" (1991) and "Opiate" (1992); and the limited-edition boxset, "Salival" (2000). The band has won four Grammy Awards: Best Metal Performance (1998, "Ænima"),"Best Metal Performance" (2002, "Schism"),"Best Recording Package" (2007, "10,000 Days") and "Best Metal Performance" (2020, "7empest").

"Fear Inoculum" arrived in August of 2019, following years of anticipation. The album debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top 200, shattering sales and radio records while also earning widespread critical praise.

Find more on Tool
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).