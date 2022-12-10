TOOL Announces '10,000 Days'-Inspired Collectible Statue

TOOL has announced its first-ever collectible statue. Inspired by visionary artist and spiritualist Alex Grey's "Skull Fetus" artwork for the band's fourth studio album, 2006's "10,000 Days", the statue will be made available on Friday, December 16 at 9 a.m. PST/12 p.m. EST.

TOOL announced the statue in a social media post on Friday (December 9),calling it a "maquette", which is described as "a model for a larger piece of sculpture, created in order to visualize how it might look and to work out approaches and materials for how it might be made."

Grey first worked with TOOL on 2011's "Lateralus" album. In his 2017 interview as part of a Kerrang! TOOL cover story, Alex noted how the group "avoid the easy path and favor the hard, evolutionary road" and that "as sonic shamans, they are industrial strength psychedelic 'Tools Of The Gods', emitting visual and auditory resonance with the mysterium tremendum."

TOOL formed in 1990 and has released five studio albums thus far: "Undertow" (1993),"Ænima" (1996),"Lateralus" (2001),"10,000 Days" (2006) and "Fear Inoculum" (2019); two EPs: "72826" (1991) and "Opiate" (1992); and the limited-edition boxset, "Salival" (2000). The band has won four Grammy Awards: Best Metal Performance (1998, "Ænima"),"Best Metal Performance" (2002, "Schism"),"Best Recording Package" (2007, "10,000 Days") and "Best Metal Performance" (2020, "7empest").

"Fear Inoculum" arrived in August of 2019, following years of anticipation. The album debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top 200, shattering sales and radio records while also earning widespread critical praise.